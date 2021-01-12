Tokyo Olympic President Confident in 2021 Schedule

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Tokyo Olympic President Confident 2021 Games Will Take Place

Author:
Publish date:

TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee tried on Tuesday to reassure the Japanese public that the postponed games will open in just over six months.

Two polls in the last few days have shown just over 80% of Japanese people surveyed think the Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or believe they will not take place as COVID-19 cases surge in Japan.

In what was billed as a New Year’s address, Mori gave a little pep talk aimed at the July 23 opening of the Olympics.

“Spring will always come, morning will surely come even after long nights,” President Yoshiro Mori said. “Believing in that, to give joy and hope to many people, we will do our best until the end.”

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee have repeated for months that the delayed Olympics will be able to open during the pandemic. But they have given few specifics and have said detailed plans will be revealed in the spring.

It’s an enormous job. More than 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from 200 nations and territories will have to enter Japan, along with ten of thousands of other officials, coaches, and judges. No decision has been made public about fans being able to attend venues. It’s also unclear if fans from abroad will be permitted.

Optimism from organizers has been put into question by a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas declared last week by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Japan has controlled the virus relatively well, but cases are rising with about 4,000 deaths in Japan attributed to COVID-19.

Japan has a population of 126 million.

“If I get caught up in my thoughts, or if I flinch, or get a little lost in my mind — it affects everything,” Mori said. “We have to proceed as planned. There is no other way to respond.”

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-wild-card-ratings
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Super Wild-Card Ratings Take Big Hit

Expanded NFL playoffs see significant ratings drip from a year ago.

george-springer
Play
MLB

Which Team Should Sign George Springer?

Let's dive into the top landing spots for the former World Series MVP.

USATSI_14712518
Play
Gambling

2021 NHL Season Player and Team Props - Odds, Plays and Predictions

Prior to the start of the 2021 NHL season, which begins on January 13, here is a look at player and team prop betting options available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Masters 2021
Play
Golf

2021 Masters to Host Limited Number of Patrons

The upcoming 85th Masters Tournament is planning on hosting a limited number of patrons this April.

robert-saleh-nfl-rumors-eagles
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Eagles Ask to Interview Robert Saleh for HC Job

The Eagles are searching for a new head coach after firing Doug Pederson on Monday.

draymond-green-warriors-clippers
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Can the League Avoid a COVID-19 Shutdown?

Do we need to pause the 2020–21 NBA season?

Catarina-Macario-USWNT-Citizenship
Play
Soccer

Top USWNT Prospect Macario Signs With Lyon

Catarina Macario tallied 63 goals and 47 assists in 68 NCAA matches and won the last two Hermann Trophy awards.

tokyo-olympics
Olympics

Tokyo Olympic President Confident in 2021 Schedule

Tokyo Olympic president Yoshiro Mori: “Spring will always come, morning will surely come even after long nights."