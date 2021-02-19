Russia to Compete as 'ROC' at Next Two Olympics

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Russia Allowed to Compete Under ROC Acronym at Olympics After Doping Sanctions

Author:
Updated:
Original:
The Olympic rings on display

With Russia’s name banned from the next two Olympics, the country’s team and athletes will be officially branded as “ROC,” the International Olympic Committee said Friday.

The team name—an acronym for Russian Olympic Committee—has been agreed on by the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has accused the country of running a state-backed doping program.

Russia’s team name, flag and national anthem were banned from this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The CAS ruling imposed two years of sanctions on Russian sports for tampering with a testing database in Moscow while the laboratory was under state control.

The agreement of calling the team ROC avoids using the word “neutral,” which WADA insisted must counter-balance any reference to the word “Russia” on uniforms or equipment.

Russian competitors were known as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Russian team flag in Tokyo and Beijing will be the ROC symbol—an Olympic flame in the white, blue and red stripes of the national flag above the five Olympic rings.

A piece of music to replace the Russian national anthem at medal ceremonies has not yet been agreed on.

“The Russian Olympic Committee will submit a proposed musical score to be played for all ceremonies,” the IOC said.

ROC president Stanislav Pozdnyakov, who also led the Olympic delegation in 2018, said it had already sent the IOC proposals for the anthem and uniforms.

Russia is aiming to use “Katyusha,” a patriotic Soviet-era folk song strongly identified with the fight against Nazi Germany in World War II.

“We considered it necessary to find and commit to, preferably in written form, a rational balance between completely implementing the sports arbitration ruling and observing the legal rights and interests of our athletes and federations,” Pozdnyakov said.

The International Skating Union approved a piece of music composed by Tchaikovsky for its world championships.

The toughest stand against Russian cheating has been taken by the governing body of track, which requires Russians to compete as Authorized Neutral Athletes at world championships.

This year, Russians have competed under names such as Russian Ski Federation or Russian Luge Federation at world championships.

Russia has also been barred from bidding for or being awarded hosting rights for major sports until December 2022. World championships already given to Russia were supposed to be moved unless it was “legally or practically impossible” to change.

On Friday, the governing body of sports climbing—which makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo—said it was keeping Moscow as host of its world championships in September. The governing body of wrestling previously pushed back Russia’s hosting of the worlds by one year to 2023.

FIFA has not announced the status of the 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup, set to be played in Moscow.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15589992
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Friday, February 19

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

John Damon was arrested in Florida for driving under the influence.
MLB

Johnny Damon Arrested for DUI in Florida

Damon was arrested for driving under the influence, among other charges, in Florida on Friday morning.

UFC MMA Curtis Blaydes
Play
Gambling

UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A heavyweight battle featuring Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis headlines this UFC Fight Night main card.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before a game in East Rutherford in 2019
Play
NFL

As Texas Freezes, Jerry Jones Does What He’s Always Done

The power outages and gas shortages in Texas provided Jones and his company an opportunity to profit. And he took it.

Zlatan-Red-Star-Belgrade
Play
Soccer

Red Star Belgrade Apologizes to Zlatan for Fans' Ethnic Insults

Ibrahimovic was targeted by fans during a Europa League match that was supposed to be played behind closed doors.

ryan-zimmerman
Play
MLB

Baseball Is Back, and So Are the Players Who Opted Out in 2020

While COVID-19 continues to rage on, players who sat out last season are returning to their teams hoping MLB can make it through another season safely.

The Olympic rings on display
Olympics

Russia to Compete as 'ROC' at Next Two Olympics

The team name—an acronym for Russian Olympic Committee—has been agreed on by the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Christian-Pulisic-Chelsea-Tuchel
Play
Soccer

Tuchel Urges Pulisic to 'Stay Positive,' Addresses U.S. Star's Chelsea Future

Christian Pulisic is set to miss yet another match as Chelsea manages the player and his checkered injury record.