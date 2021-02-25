Ex-USA Gymnastics Coach Charged With Sexual Assault

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Former USA Gymnastics Coach John Geddert Charged With Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking

Author:
Publish date:
olympic-rings-tokyo-2020-coronavirus

A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was charged Thursday with two dozen crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise.

John Geddert was head coach of the 2012 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. Nassar was the team's doctor and also treated injured gymnasts at Twistars, Geddert's Lansing-area gym for elite athletes.

Geddert, 63, is accused of injuring people for years through forced labor and recruiting minors for forced labor, according to documents filed in an Eaton County court, near Lansing.

He also is charged with molesting a teen with hands in 2012. Authorities said Geddert also lied to investigators in 2016 when he said he had never heard anyone complain about Nassar.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel scheduled an afternoon news conference. A message seeking comment was left with Geddert's attorney.

Geddert has insisted he had "zero knowledge" of Nassar's crimes, although some gymnasts said he forced them to see Nassar and was physically abusive. Nassar, who was a doctor at Michigan State University, has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts at the school and elsewhere as well as possessing child pornography.

During Nassar's sentencing, a woman said Geddert was aware in the late 1990s that Nassar had performed an "inappropriate procedure" on her when she was 16. A prosecutor read her anonymous statement in court.

Geddert was suspended by Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics during the Nassar scandal. He told families in 2018 that he was retiring.

On his LinkedIn page, Geddert describes himself as the "most decorated women's gymnastics coach in Michigan gymnastics history." He said his Twistars teams had won 130 club championships.

But Geddert was often described in unflattering ways when Nassar's victims spoke during court hearings in 2018.

"What a great best friend John was to Larry for giving him an entire world where he was able to abuse so easily," gymnast Lindsey Lemke said. "You two sure do have a funny meaning of friendship. You, John Geddert, also deserve to sit behind bars right next to Larry."

YOU MAY LIKE

Peyton Manning got the better of Tom Brady in the AFC title game.
Play
NFL

Bucs QB Coach: Brady Inspired by Peyton's Broncos Success

"He said one of the things that looked really fun and challenging to him is what Peyton [Manning] did in Denver."

olympic-rings-tokyo-2020-coronavirus
Olympics

Ex-USA Gymnastics Coach Charged With Sexual Assault

John Geddert was charged Thursday with two dozen crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise.

Fred VanVleet
Play
NBA

How the Raptors Got Their Groove Back

Toronto got off to a slow start but has come back to life after adopting small-ball.

Thierry Henry in a CF Montreal jacket
Play
Soccer

Life Circumstances End Henry's Time in Montreal, MLS

The CF Montreal coach cited family reasons for stepping away from the club, which denied that rumors linking him to Bournemouth played any role.

Ayo-Dosunmu-Illinois
College Basketball

Source: Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu Suffers Broken Nose

His return date is unclear after sustaining the injury on Tuesday in a loss to Michigan State.

Man-United-Europa-League
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad

Man United holds a commanding 4-0 lead entering the second leg of the Europa League round of 16.

LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Draft: Fantasy Rookie Report - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the incoming rookie receivers on-field & fantasy potential

NBA

STN Embed