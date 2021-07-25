Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Germany Gymnastics Team, Tired of ‘Sexualization,’ Wears Unitards

Author:
Publish date:
25 July 2021, Japan, Tokio: Gymnastics: Olympics, preliminary competition, vault, women, qualification at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Germany's Sarah Voss and Paulina Schäfer, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui (l-r) after the competition.

TOKYO (AP) — The team’s outfits looked similar to the others in the room as the arena lights gleamed off crystals crisscrossing their chests and down their crimson and white sleeves.

But the German gymnastics team’s new Olympic suits didn’t stop at their hips.

For decades, female gymnasts have worn bikini-cut leotards. In qualifying on Sunday, however, the German team instead wore unitards that stretched to their ankles, intending to push back against sexualization of women in gymnastics.

The Tokyo Olympics are the first Summer Games since Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics national team doctor, was sent to prison for 176 years for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts, including some of the sport’s greatest stars. At his sentencing, athletes — some of them Olympians — described how the sport’s culture allowed for abuse and objectification of young women and girls.

Male gymnasts wear comparatively body-covering clothes: singlets, with loose shorts for their floor exercise and vault, and long pants on bar and pommel horse routines.

The German team first wore unitards at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in April.

Sarah Voss, a 21-year-old German, said they weren’t sure they would decide to wear them again during Olympic competition until they got together before the meet.

“We sat together today and said, OK, we want to have a big competition,” Voss said. “We want to feel amazing, we want to show everyone that we look amazing.”

Their wardrobe revolution, while widely championed, has not so far started a trend. Leotards that leave the legs bare were worn by every other female gymnast during qualifying at the Tokyo Games.

At 4-foot-8, American superstar Simone Biles said in June that she prefers leotards because they lengthen the leg and make her appear taller.

“But I stand with their decision to wear whatever they please and whatever makes them feel comfortable,” Biles said. “So if anyone out there wants to wear a unitard or leotard, it’s totally up to you.”

Matt Cowan, the chief commercial officer for GK Elite, the U.S.’ premier leotard manufacturer, said most requests for unitards now come from countries the require modesty for cultural and religious reasons. They have otherwise seen no rush toward catsuits.

“Would we do it? Absolutely. We have the capabilities of designing it and doing it, and we have done it,” Cowan said. “But from a consumer demand perspective, we are not there yet.”

Gymnastics is often viewed as a sport best performed by very young women and girls. Biles, at 24, often jokes about being old; she recently called herself a grandma on social media.

But other nations have defied that emphasis on youth, including the Germans: Elisabeth Seitz is 27, Kim Bui is 32, Pauline Schafer is 24, and Voss is 21. Their average age of 26. Voss said that gymnastics customs should leave room for female bodies as they age and change.

Their outfits comply with the wardrobe rules of the International Gymnastics Federation. But that doesn’t mean female athletes are generally free to cover their bodies as they choose.

Just days before the Games began, the Norwegian women’s beach volleyball team refused to play in bikini bottoms during European tournaments, opting instead for skin-tight shorts. For that, they received a fine for violating a wardrobe requirement.

But at gymnastics qualifying Sunday, the announcer over the loudspeaker called the outfits “very nice indeed.” The German team did not qualify for finals, but the announcer pondered if their team debut on the Olympic stage might increase unitards’ popularity.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

25 July 2021, Japan, Tokio: Gymnastics: Olympics, preliminary competition, vault, women, qualification at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Germany's Sarah Voss and Paulina Schäfer, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui (l-r) after the competition.
Olympics

Gymnastics Team, Tired of ‘Sexualization,’ Wears Unitards

The German gymnastics team wore unitards that stretched to their ankles, intending to push back against sexualization of women in gymnastics.

ledecky-titmus
Play
Olympics

Ledecky, Titmus Ready for Epic 400 Free Showdown

The legendary American swimmer has never won anything but gold in Olympic individual events. Can the Australian prodigy unseat her?

Draymond Green attempts to block a layup from Evan Fournier.
Olympics

USA Loses First Men's Basketball Olympic Game Since '04

Celtics wing Evan Fournier led France in the upset win with 28 points as Team USA shot just 36% from the floor.

Jul 25, 2021; Chiba, Japan; Anastasija Zolotic (USA) celebrates after winning gold in women's 57kg taekwondo during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Makuhari Messe Hall A.
Play
Olympics

Zolotic Becomes First U.S. Gold Medalist in Women's Taekwondo

The 18-year-old beat Tatiana Minina of the Russian Olympic Committee as she made Team USA history just moments after U.S. fencer Lee Kiefer did the same.

tokyo-opening-ceremony-si-lead
Play
Olympics

Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA won at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ryan Weathers & Harrison Bader Heating Up

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

CHIBA, JAPAN – JULY 25, 2021: USA's Lee Kiefer celebrates winning her women's foil fencing individual gold medal bout against ROC's Inna Deriglazova during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, at the Makuhari Messe convention centre.
Play
Olympics

Lee Kiefer Lifts Team USA to Three Golds With Individual Foil

The fencer is the first American to medal in the individual foil event after defeating defending Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee.

biles-qualifiers-lead
Play
Olympics

Biles, U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Stumble in Qualifiers

It was a challenging start to the Olympics for the heavily-favored U.S. squad, who finished second to Russia in qualifying on Sunday