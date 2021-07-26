Argentine Fencer Gets Engaged After Olympics Debut

Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Argentine Fencer Gets Marriage Proposal After Olympics Debut

She went to Tokyo in search of a medal. Instead, she'll leave with a ring.

In her decades-long career, 36-year-old Argentine fencer María Belén Pérez Maurice has stockpiled many achievements, but until this year had never represented her country at the Olympics. That changed on Monday, and though she was eliminated in the first round, she was surprised during her post-match interview with a marriage proposal by her coach and partner, Lucas Saucedo.

Thankfully, she said yes.

Belén Pérez Maurice has twice medaled at the Pan American Games, winning bronze in 2015 and silver in 2019. She won gold at the 2014 Pan American Championships. She lost to Hungary's Anna Marton in her first-round matchup, but there will likely still be celebrating after an Olympics debut that won't be forgotten any time soon.

