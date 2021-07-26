Philippines Weightlifter Wins Country's First Summer Games Gold Medal

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Philippines Weightlifter Wins First Summer Olympic Gold Medal in Country's History

Author:
Publish date:

Hidilyn Diaz became the first Olympic gold medalist from the Philippines on Monday, winning the women’s 55-kilogram category to stop China’s bid for a perfect Tokyo Games in weightlifting.

At her fourth Olympic Games, Diaz overtook Liao Qiuyun of China on her last lift in the clean and jerk to win with a total 224 kilograms. That was one more than Liao.

The Philippines has competed at every edition of the Summer Olympics since 1924 — except for a boycott of the Moscow Games in 1980 — with three silver and seven bronze medals before Diaz’s win. She previously won a silver medal in 2016, which was at the time her country’s first appearance on an Olympic podium for 20 years.

China had won all three events so far in the weightlifting competition and was hoping to sweep the gold medals in the eight competitions its athletes have entered. No country can enter more than four men’s and four women’s events. Liao came into the competition as the world record holder with a total 227kg.

Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan took bronze with 213kg. Chinshanlo won what was then the 53-kilogram class at the 2012 London Olympics but was stripped of her gold medal after a positive test for two banned steroids found when her sample was retested in 2016.

Uzbekistan’s Muattar Nabieva led the competition with a snatch lift of 98kg but was 9kg behind Chinshanlo on the clean and jerk and placed fourth, missing the podium by one kilogram.

More Olympics: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Luis Grijalva during the NCAA Mountain Region Cross Country Championships
Play
Olympics

DACA Recipient Receives Permit to Compete for Home Country

Luis Grijalva came to the U.S. as just a 1-year-old and has been here ever since as a DACA recipient. He received a special permit Monday to send him to Tokyo.

cade-cunningham-OKC-draft
Play
Gambling

2021 NBA Draft Betting Markets, Odds and Sharp Steam Targets

SI Gambling Senior Vegas Insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest betting odds on NBA Draft markets and where the sharp steam is moving markets.

The Olympics logo in Tokyo.
Olympics

Philippines Weightlifter Wins Country's First Summer Games Gold Medal

The Philippines has competed in every Summer Olympics since 1924—except for a boycott of the Moscow Games in 1980—with three silver and seven bronze medals.

Steven Adams and Jonas Valančiūnas
NBA

Report: Grizzlies Trade Valančiūnas to Pelicans for Adams, Bledsoe

Memphis is also sending the No. 17 and No. 51 picks in the 2021 draft to New Orleans for the No. 10 and No. 40 picks.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

alberto-salazar-responds-doping-allegations.jpg
Olympics

Alberto Salazar Ruled Permanently Ineligible for Sexual, Emotional Misconduct

Alberto Salazar is also currently serving a four-year ban for anti-doping violations.

Fantasy Baseball: Rafael Devers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of July 26

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball