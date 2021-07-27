Simone Biles Olympic Schedule, Results and Updates

Sports Illustrated home
Simone Biles Olympics Schedule, Results and Updates

Simone Biles is undoubtedly one of the most famous and dominant athletes in the world. But after she withdrew from the Women's Team Final on Tuesday, the world was reminded she was just human. 

Biles said she withdrew because she is "dealing with things internally," and added it was best for her team to "take a backseat" and she cheered on her teammates before they won silver, losing to the Russian Olympic Committee. When asked what her goal for the Olympics was, gold wasn't on her mind.

"To focus on my well-being," she said. "You know, there's more to life than just gymnastics." 

She received an outpouring of support online but she's unsure if she will compete again in these Olympic Games

Still, if she were to charge on during these Olympics, here is when to expect Biles to compete and her competitions can be viewed on Futbo.tv.

Women's All-Around Finals, Thursday: Biles won the women's all-around in Rio back in 2016 and if she were to win in back-to-back Olympics she'd only be the third person in history to do so behind Vera Caslavska (1964,1968) and Larisa Latynina (1956, 1960). The event will start at 6:50 a.m. ET. 

Apparatus Finals Day 1, Sunday: The women's vault and uneven bars will be held this day and Biles could very well compete in at least the vault — the same competition she won gold in at Rio. The women's vault completion will start at 4:45 a.m. ET. 

Apparatus Finals Day 2, Aug. 2: The women's floor routine is the sole finals for the women's team this day and Biles is the reigning champion here as well. The women's floor exercise will begin at 4:45 a.m. ET. 

Apparatus Finals Day 3, Aug. 3: The final day of gymnastics will include the women's balance beam where Bile may very well compete in her final Olympic competition ever. Biles missed out on the gold here in Rio and won Bronze. The women's balance beam is scheduled to start at 4:48 a.m. ET. 

This story will be updated. 

