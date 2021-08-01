Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: 14 Olympics Participants Lose Credentials for COVID-19 Rules Violations

Author:
Publish date:

The credentials of 14 participants in the Tokyo Games have reportedly been revoked due to COVID-19 rules violations, according to Rachel Axon of USA Today.

Games CEO Toshiro Muto said Sunday that of the 14 people, six had their credentials removed, while another eight had theirs suspended temporarily. An additional 10 cases of "strict warning incidents” have been reported, as well as four signed pledges on top of those warnings.

The actions come as a result of individuals not obeying the rules outlined in the Games's COVID-19 playbooks, which all participants are required to adhere to.

“These incidents will affect the reputation of the majority of Games’ stakeholders who are adhering to the rules,” Muto said. “In order for the Games to be successful, we need all the stakeholders and participants to adhere to the rules.”

Among those who have been disciplined, two judoka medalists from Georgia have been expelled.

Olympians were placed under strict COVID-19 guidelines coming into the Games. In addition to routine testing, competitors live under a "bubble" environment, which requires them to wear masks at all times. Athletes are not allowed to take public transportation and can only leave accommodations to travel to Olympic venues.

The Tokyo Games reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, per Axon. As COVID-19 rates rise throughout Tokyo, Games organizers echo the position held by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike that the spike is not connected to the Olympics.

“The Tokyo Games itself, the number of infections is suppressed. But on the other hand, outside of the Games, the number of infection cases are increasing,” Muto said. “How to analyze this, there are various different opinions. We are in line with their views. We take the same position.”

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

olympics rings (2)
Olympics

Report: 14 Olympics Participants Lose Credentials for COVID-19 Rules

Tokyo Games CEO Toshiro Muto said six people had their accreditation removed, while another eight were temporarily suspended.

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympics

Simone Biles Withdraws From Floor Competition

This is the fifth event that Simone Biles has withdrawn from during the Tokyo Olympics.

seby-zavala-HR
MLB

Zavala Hits First Three Career Homers in the Same Game

Seby Zavala is the first person in MLB history to hit his first three career home runs in the same game.

caeleb dressel (1)
Olympics

Dressel Wins Gold, Sets Record in 50m Freestyle Final

Dressel claimed his fourth gold medal of the 2020 Games with an Olympic-record time of 21.07.

Gregg-Berhalter-Mexico
Soccer

Managers Trade Barbs Ahead of U.S.–Mexico Gold Cup Final

U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter called out players on Mexico for their physical play and wants officials to call the match "fair."

lydia jacoby
Olympics

Goggles Mishap Troubles U.S. in Mixed Medley Relay Final

Swimming the second leg of the U.S. mixed medley team, Lydia Jacoby's goggles fell from her eyes at the start of her swim, and the Americans were left off the podium.

fernando tatis jr (4)
MLB

Padres Place Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack on IL

Tatis is back on the injured list after re-injuring his left shoulder on an awkward slide at third base.

Carmelo Anthony (00) greeting Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James.
NBA

NBA Rumors: Lakers Eyeing Melo, Portis Declines Option

The Mavericks made a trade with the Celtics and the Lakers are looking to land another big name as the NBA gears up for free agency.