Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mariah Bell Wins First National Title at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mariah Bell put together a mesmerizing free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday night, edging Karen Chen for her first gold medal and taking any drama out of whether she’s headed to her first Winter Olympics.

Bell led after a spectacular short program, but it took an equally incredible performance to k.d. lang’s rendition of the Leonard Cohen staple “Hallelujah” to reach the top step of the podium. She earned 140.70 points in her free skate and had 216.25 in total, leaving Chen nearly three points back in second place.

“I’m just really grateful to be here and be competing,” said the 25-year-old Bell, the oldest national champion in 95 years. “I was really nervous for this program and just tried my best to stay in the moment, grab every point, and the audience is so amazing and I’m just so honored and grateful.”

Fourteen-year-old Isabeau Levito, who is too young to compete at the Olympics, nearly stole the show in her first senior nationals debut. She finished with 210.75 points to claim a brilliant bronze medal.

Bell and Chen are locks when U.S. Figure Skating’s selection committee announces the three-woman team headed to the Beijing Games next month. The other spot is likely to go to Alysa Liu, the two-time national champion who was third after her short program but had to withdraw earlier Friday following a positive test for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Madison Chock and Evan Bates crashed through the smallest of openings created by training partners and friendly rivals Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue to win the rhythm dance competition.

SI Recommends

Dancing to a medley of Billie Eilish songs, Chock and Bates were perfection on their curve lift, tightly in unison on their brilliant twizzles and brought down the house with their finishing step sequence to score 91.94 points — the highest score ever at nationals and more than two points higher than any posted during the Grand Prix season.

“It’s a true testament to our training,” Chock said. “Since the Grand Prix final was canceled, we had more time to prepare than we would have and we took advantage of that, polishing and smoothing out the details.”

Hubbell and Donohue finished with 89.39 points to keep them within striking distance heading into Saturday’s free dance, which not only will decide the national title but also help with selecting the three-team Olympic squad.

“Even though there were little things, we didn’t back off. We didn’t let up,” said Hubbell, who along with Donohue were fourth at the Pyeongchang Olympics. “Crap happens and then other competitors skate very well, and it is what it is.”

The race for gold will be just as tight as the race for bronze and the final spot in Beijing. Caroline Green and Michael Parsons have 80.85 points and Kaitlin Hawayak and Jean-Luc Baker are only a point behind them in fourth place.

“We’ve gotten really good at focusing on what we can control. Our performance on the ice is something we’re in charge of,” Parsons said. “There’s a lot on the line for sure, but when we’re in our program, we don’t even think about it.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand during the singles match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany, at Summer Set tennis tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Melbourne Tournament Semifinal

Osaka withdrew from the event due to an abdominal injury.

tom-brady-buccaneers-saints
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Shares Uplifting Message for Dick Vitale

“All of us here at the Bucs, my teammates are thinking about you as you go through this really tough fight.”

Casey Thompson
College Football

Texas Quarterback Casey Thompson Transfers to Nebraska

Scott Frost's team has landed a talented quarterback from the Big 12.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
College Football

Report: Jim Harbaugh Plans to ‘Entertain’ NFL Coaching Options

The Michigan head coach was upfront about entertaining NFL coaching opportunities to a recent commit.

kellen-moore-dallas-cowboys
NFL

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to Interview for Jaguars HC Vacancy

The Dallas assistant will interview with Jacksonville virtually from the Cowboys’ hotel in Philadelphia.

Bill O'Brien
NFL

Report: Bill O’Brien Will Interview for Jaguars HC Vacancy

The Alabama offensive coordinator will interview with the team next week after the CFP national championship game.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Q&A: The Highs, Lows and Doinks of Modern NFL Kicking

Several of the NFL’s all-time greatest kickers and others discuss the current turnover at the position, Justin Tucker’s record and more on Sunday’s 60 minutes.

Jared Verse
College Football

Albany Transfer Jared Verse Commits to Florida State Football

CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year will soon enroll at Florida State