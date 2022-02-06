Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Where Were the First Winter Olympics Held?

One curious thing about the first Winter Olympics was that athletes and spectators didn't know they were at the first Winter Olympics.

The first Winter Games were held in 1924 in Chamonix, France, but they were originally called “Winter Sports Week.” It wasn't until two years later that the International Olympic Committee retroactively recognized the event as the first Winter Olympics.

Team USA speedskater Charles Jewtraw earned the first Winter Olympic medal by winning the 500m speedskating event, one of four medals the United States took home from the Chamonix Games.

Sign up for Sports Illustrated's free, daily Olympics newsletter

SI Recommends

Norway, the all-time leader in medals at the Winter Olympics, earned the most medals at the 1924 Winter Games with 17, including four gold medals.

Sixteen countries took part in the first Winter Games, which included 16 events. Of those, only military patrol, a cross-country skiing event that included ski mountaineering and rifle shooting, is no longer an Olympic discipline, although its rules are similar to those of the biathlon.

However, it wasn't the first time that winter events were held at the Olympics. Ice hockey was previously a part of the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, while figure skating debuted at the 1908 London Games. 

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: SI Olympic Daily. You'll unlock access to a daily rundown of the top stories from SI’s reporters on the ground in Beijing.

More Winter Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Liz Cambage shooting for the Aces.
WNBA

Report: All-Star Center Liz Cambage Commits to Joining Sparks

She has made the All-Star team in four of her five WNBA seasons.

maame-biney-lead
Play
Olympics

Maame Biney’s Alter Ego Gives Her a Competitive Edge and a Clear Mind

Meet Anna Digger, the U.S. short track star’s answer to combating anxiety—on and off the ice—in her chase for Olympic gold.

us-figure-skating-zhou-team-event
Play
Olympics

U.S. Figure Skating Isn’t Too Concerned About Falling Short in the Team Event

The Americans are still likely to medal, but Sunday’s performance revealed their indifference about the team competition.

logo
Olympics

Which Country Has Won the Most Winter Olympic Medals?

Only one nation has tallied more medals than the U.S. at the Winter Games.

marino-snowboard-lead
Play
Olympics

Extreme Weather Shows That Even These Olympics Will Have Unpredictable Moments

The men's downhill skiing competition was postponed due to high winds on Sunday, serving as a reminder that the Beijing Games will still have unforeseeable elements and surprising results.

medal-podium
Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: How Each Country Has Fared in Beijing

Check out the overall medal count at the Beijing Games.

julia marino
Olympics

Snowboarder Julia Marino Wins Team USA's First Medal in Beijing

The 24-year-old won her first-ever Olympic medal after scoring an 87.68 in the slopestyle final on Sunday.

James Harden and Kevin Durant.
NBA

Report: Kevin Durant Wants Harden to Stay With Nets

The two-time NBA champion reportedly wants to have a group that is as committed as him in winning multiple championships when he returns from injury.