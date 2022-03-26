Skip to main content
Ukraine’s Valentyna Veretska Wins Jerusalem Marathon After Leaving Country Amid Russian Invasion

JERUSALEM — A Ukrainian who fled the country with her daughter has finished first among women in this year’s Jerusalem marathon.

Valentyna Veretska, 31, competed in Friday’s race after fleeing with her 11-year-old daughter from the southern city of Mykolaiv shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Her husband stayed behind.

Organizers say Veretska finished the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) race in two hours, 45 minutes and 54 seconds. Ageze Guadie, 33, from Israel, finished first in the men’s category with a time of 2:37:17.

Veretska, 31, is ranked 444th worldwide among female marathon runners and most recently finished first in the October 2021 Tirana Marathon, according to World Athletics.

She was invited to take part in the Jerusalem marathon earlier this month. Organizers say around 40 Ukrainian immigrants and refugees competed among thousands of runners.

