Alyssa Naeher Keeps USWNT’s Golden Dreams Alive With Amazing Kick Save vs. Germany
There’s a new U.S. Secretary of Defense in Paris.
The U.S. women’s national team’s goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, came up big with a clutch save in the waning minutes of extra time in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Germany in the Olympic Games semifinal match.
After a 90-minute stalemate, USWNT striker Sophia Smith pounced on a tantalizing through-ball from teammate Mallory Swanson and broke open the scoring at Stade de Lyon with a swift one-time shot into the net. Germany’s keeper, Ann-Katrin Berger, was caught in no-man’s land and had made the unwise decision to prematurely run out to the edge of the box to try and stifle the attack.
But Smith didn’t provide the only highlight of extra time.
In the second half of the extra period, Germany whipped in a dangerous free kick, and forward Laura Freigang diverted the ball downward with a dangerous header. Other keepers may have been caught off guard, but Naeher’s reaction time was just too good.
Naeher leapt into the air, making herself as big as she could, and simultaneously stuck out her left leg to make an incredible mid-air kick save. Naeher’s clutch stop helped keep a clean sheet and preserve the 1-0 lead, sending the U.S. women into their first Olympic gold medal match since 2012.
After the final whistle blew, USWNT players immediately ran into Naeher’s arms to celebrate the victory.
Fans hailed Naeher for her late-game heroics, while also giving defender Naomi Girma her flowers for her hardened defense all game long.
The USWNT will play either Brazil or Spain in the gold medal match of the Paris Games on Saturday.