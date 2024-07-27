SI

Beyoncé Has Team USA Fans Fired Up With Olympic Hype Video

Josh Wilson

Beyonce appeared in a hype video for NBC Sports
Beyonce appeared in a hype video for NBC Sports /

The 2024 Summer Olympics have arrived. The Opening Ceremony on Friday was jam-packed with star power. Performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion stole the show, not to mention the hundreds of countries with recognizable athletes floating down the Seine to hype fans up for the start of the games.

After the ceremony, NBC debuted a hype video and narration from pop artist Beyonce that featured tons of Team USA athletes as a prelude to the games.

The video prominently featured images of runners Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky and gymnast Simone Biles.

"What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate," the video concludes.

The games will run until August 11.

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/Olympics