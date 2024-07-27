Beyoncé Has Team USA Fans Fired Up With Olympic Hype Video
The 2024 Summer Olympics have arrived. The Opening Ceremony on Friday was jam-packed with star power. Performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion stole the show, not to mention the hundreds of countries with recognizable athletes floating down the Seine to hype fans up for the start of the games.
After the ceremony, NBC debuted a hype video and narration from pop artist Beyonce that featured tons of Team USA athletes as a prelude to the games.
The video prominently featured images of runners Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky and gymnast Simone Biles.
"What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate," the video concludes.
The games will run until August 11.
