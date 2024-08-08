Carmelo Anthony Signals for Team USA to Let Kevin Durant Cook From Crowd vs. Serbia
With about 40 seconds left in Thursday's Olympic men's basketball semifinal, the United States desperately needed a bucket. The Americans led Serbia 91–89, but their opponents had shown no sign of folding in the face of a furious rally from 17 points down.
Fittingly, the United States turned to forward Kevin Durant—unknowingly fulfilling a request from his former Olympic teammate in forward Carmelo Anthony.
As Durant brought the ball up the court, Anthony stood on the sidelines at Accor Arena and frantically waved off the rest of the American squad.
He then watched as Durant drained a pinpoint long two-pointer that gave the United States a four-point cushion.
Durant finished the game with nine points, three rebounds and an assist off the bench. The future Hall of Famer is the all-time leading American Olympic men's basketball scorer; Anthony is second.
The United States, seeking immortality, will meet France Saturday in what figures to be a gold-medal game for the ages.