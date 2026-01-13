Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Shares Injury Update Ahead of Milan Cortina Olympics

Snowboarder Chloe Kim will be one of the biggest American names at the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy—but whether she will be healthy is another question.

Kim recently suffered a shoulder injury training in Laax, Switzerland that required her to undergo an MRI. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to offer an update mere weeks before the Games.

“I have good news and bad news,” Kim said. “The bad news is that I tore my labrum. I’m not surprised by that but it’s official. The good news is that I just tore my labrum.”

Kim revealed that she cannot snowboard until right before the Olympics, where she’ll be gunning for her third straight Olypmic halfpipe gold medal following wins in 2018 and 2022 (Laax, the site of her injury, is scheduled to host World Cup action on Saturday). She added that she’ll be “good to go” for the competition; the Olympic women’s halfpipe final is scheduled for Feb. 12 in Livigno near Italy’s border with Switzerland.

The Long Beach, Calif., native is the reigning halfpipe world champion, having won the crown in Switzerland in 2025. In total, Kim owns two Olympics, three world championship, 10 X Games, and two Youth Olympics medals.

More on Sports Illustrated