20-year-old Track Star Has Hilarious Perspective on Why He Can't Lose at Paris
Canadian sprinter Christopher Morales-Williams isn't losing sleep over the possibility of leaving Paris empty-handed without a medal at the 2024 Olympics. The way Morales-Williams sees it, competing against older runners who have families and are putting their reputations on the line in Paris, he has "nothing to lose."
Morales-Williams, who turns 20 on Monday, shared his interesting-and somewhat amusing-perspective on competing in Paris with The National Post.
"Now I just go out there and have fun,” Morales-Williams said. "I have nothing to lose, right? If I lose, I just go back to school and continue on with my life, right?"
"But these guys are like, you know, 30 years old. They got, like, cars and kids. I don’t even own a car. Like I don’t have to pay for gas. So it’s like, what do I even need to worry about? Like spending money on like pencils and like a notebook."
That's one worry-free way to look at the Olympics. Morales-Williams, unburdened by the responsibilities of expenses and children, has certainly found a way to minimize the pressure many athletes feel.
Despite the massive crowds and atmosphere at the Stade de France, Morales-Williams wisely explained that he's still running the "same distance."
"It’s actually awesome having a crowd, but it’s just the race," Morales-Williams continued. "Like it’s the same distance. It’s not like it’s extra, 405 meters, something like that. So it’s like everything’s the same. And I realized that you got to kind of run almost your best each round."
The 20-year-old had spent the last two seasons at the University of Georgia, where he became the indoor and outdoor NCAA champion in the men's 400 meters. He turned pro in July after signing a deal with Adidas.
Morales-Williams, who won his preliminary heat in the 400 meters in Paris, will next compete in the semifinals of the race on Tuesday.