Cole Hocker Had Legendary Kick to Win Improbable Gold Medal in 1500-Meter Race
Cole Hocker saved the best race of his life for track and field's biggest stage.
Competing in the men's 1500-meter final at the 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France, Hocker was locked in a tight battle with the race's favorites to win in Josh Kerr (Great Britain) and Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) while taking the final turn.
Hocker tried to pass Ingebrigtsen on the inside but was denied, so he reset and tried it again on the final stretch. Hocker passed Ingebrigtsen and outpaced Kerr in the final few strides to win the gold medal in his second career Olympic Games.
Hocker closed out the final 300 meters in 39.6 seconds and the final 100 meters in 13.0 seconds, just ahead of Kerr (40.1 seconds; 13.2 seconds) and well ahead of Ingebrigtsen (40.9 seconds; 13.8 seconds). He crossed the finish line in 3:27.65, good for a new Olympic record.
Fellow American Yared Nuguse claimed the bronze medal, making it two Team USA men's athletes on the Olympic podium in the 1500-meter race for the first time since 1912.
Hocker's ferocious kick had the track and field world fired up:
Hocker, an Indianapolis native, ran track for the Oregon Ducks from 2019 to '21. He placed sixth in the 1500-meter race at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.