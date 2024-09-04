Here Are All the Pro Athletes Competing in the New Season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
A few professional athletes will take to the dance floor in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, which begins on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, who went viral for his iconic pommel horse routine, was previously announced as a cast member for Season 33. His routine helped Team USA men's gymnastics take home a bronze medal, which was their first medal in team competition since 2008.
He will be joined by another Olympian, rugby breakout star Ilona Maher. She's coming off a bronze medal win in Paris, which was the first time Team USA took home a medal in rugby. She was also Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's cover model for the digital September issue.
NBA legend Dwight Howard will make his DWTS debut this season. He played 18 seasons in the NBA before playing professionally in Taiwan since 2022. He most recently won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
Former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola will compete on the show following his retirement from the league after the 2022 season. He won two Super Bowls (XLIX and LI) with the New England Patriots.