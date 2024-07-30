Egyptian Olympic Fencer Competed in Paris While Seven Months Pregnant
While it's already a huge accomplishment to reach the Olympics in any given sport, Nada Hafez of Team Egypt reached this and took her competition to a whole new level after she announced she performed in the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant.
Hafez beat Team USA's Elizabeth Tartakovsky in the Round of 32 before she was eliminated by South Korea's Jeon Hayoung in the Round of 16 of the Women's Sabre Individual competition. After her loss, she posted a lengthy Instagram caption announcing her news.
"7 MONTHS PREGNANT OLYMPIAN !" Hafez wrote. "What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby! My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional. The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it."
Despite not reaching the Olympic podium in her third Olympic appearance, Hafez sounds proud of what she accomplished while in Paris. The feat of competing at the Olympics while pregnant is something many would deem impossible. But, Hafez proved that she could pull it off.