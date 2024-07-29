Fans Marveled at Team USA's Dominant Opening Win vs. Japan at Olympics
Team USA's women's basketball team put on a display during their Olympic opener against Japan, handily taking care of business, 102–76.
It was the United States' first taste of Olympic action, but the bright lights in Paris didn't faze them one bit as they built an early lead in the first half and never looked back.
A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart led the charge offensively for Team USA. Wilson was automatic from the field, shooting 10-for-16 with a game-high 24 points. She also led the game with 13 rebounds and four blocks, turning in a masterclass on both ends of the floor. Stewart added 22 points on a highly-efficient 11-for-15 shooting. Chelsea Gray turned in a performance to remember, too, logging 13 assists as the team's key playmaker.
The lopsided victory was a statement for Team USA, which has now won 56 consecutive matches at the Olympics. It generated quite the response on social media, where some star hoopers and basketball fans reacted to the outstanding performance.