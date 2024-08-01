SI

Funny Photo of Ref Talking to Angry U.S. Star Players During Win Led to Jokes

Andy Nesbitt

The men's U.S. basketball team rolled to a second straight win at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, beating South Sudan, 103-86. Bam Adebayo came off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points. Kevin Durant (14 points) and LeBron James (12 points) also had solid games.

One funny moment from the victory went viral as a ref was seen explaining a questionable call to Durant, James, Steph Curry, and Anthony Davis. Those are four of the best basketball players in the world and this poor ref found himself in a tough spot.

Check this out:

That obviously led to lots of jokes from fans:

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Olympics