Funny Photo of Ref Talking to Angry U.S. Star Players During Win Led to Jokes
The men's U.S. basketball team rolled to a second straight win at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, beating South Sudan, 103-86. Bam Adebayo came off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points. Kevin Durant (14 points) and LeBron James (12 points) also had solid games.
One funny moment from the victory went viral as a ref was seen explaining a questionable call to Durant, James, Steph Curry, and Anthony Davis. Those are four of the best basketball players in the world and this poor ref found himself in a tough spot.
Check this out:
That obviously led to lots of jokes from fans:
