Italian Speedskater Had the Most Hilariously Arrogant Celebration After Winning Gold

Italian speedskater Pietro Sighel may have accidentally turned into one of the biggest villains at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

Sighel was part of the gold medal-winning Italian team in the Olympic short track speed skating mixed team relay, anchoring the final leg of the event at Milan’s ice skating arena. Italy had taken the lead around halfway through the race and led up until the end, at which point Sighel decided to perform a rather cocky celebration.

Seconds after Sighel crossed the finish line first, he turned his back and looked at the losing skaters while raising his arms in the air in triumph.

What resulted was an all-time iconic photo of Sighel’s gold medal-clinching skate:

Here's another look at it:

"I did it for the home crowd; it wasn't a disrespectful gesture toward my opponents," Sighel said of his celebration afterward.

While one can understand how excited Sighel was to win gold in his home country, it still looks like a pretty arrogant move from all angles as he appeared to taunt his oncoming rivals. In any case, it’s definitely one of the memorable photos of the Winter Games so far.

Tuesday’s event marked Sighel’s third Olympic medal and first gold, having previously won bronze in the men’s relay and silver in the mixed relay in the 2022 Beijing Games. Sighel’s team included Arianna Fontana—Italy's most decorated Winter Olympian—as well as Elisa Confortola and Thomas Nadalini. Italy beat out Canada and Belgium in the final, who finished second and third respectively.

