Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles Announce NCAA Futures After Paris Olympic Triumphs
The 2024 Olympics represented two weeks to remember for American gymnasts Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.
Carey, 24, followed up a floor exercise gold medal in 2021 in Tokyo with a team gold and vault bronze in Paris. Chiles, 23, won team gold in addition to a floor exercise bronze after winning a team silver in Tokyo.
As decorated as the two gymnasts are, both have decided they have unfinished business at the college level.
Carey announced Wednesday in Corvallis, Ore. that she would return for her senior season at Oregon State.
“I’m thrilled to announce that I’m committed to the 2025 season,” the five-time NCAA medalist said via Nick Daschel of The Oregonian at a small celebration in her honor. “I look forward to continuing to compete, pushing my limits and striving for excellence with best team by my side.”
In an outtake from The Today Show, Chiles likewise announced she would compete collegiately for UCLA in '25.
"I am returning back to UCLA to represent the Bruins for my two remaining years of college," Chiles said. "So you guys will see me back in Pauley (Pavilion) this season."
Chiles owns three NCAA championship medals, including golds in the uneven bars and floor exercise in 2023.