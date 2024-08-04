Katie Ledecky Went Wild Cheering for Bobby Finke’s Golden 1500M Freestyle Win
Some of Katie Ledecky’s historic greatness may have rubbed off on U.S. swimmer Bobby Finke during the men’s 1500-meter freestyle finals in the Paris Games on Sunday.
Finke finished the race in 14:30:67 to clinch gold and set a new world record, surpassing the previous record of 14:31:02 set by China’s Sun Yang at the 2012 London Olympics. Italy’s Gregorio Palterinieri took home silver (14:35:55) and Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen took home bronze (14:39:63).
Ahead of Finke’s gold medal finish, his swim coach, Anthony Nesty, was seen crying tears of pride and joy. Finke’s biggest fan, however, may have been none other than U.S. Olympic swimming great Katie Ledecky, who also trains with Nesty.
Ledecky, who just won her ninth gold medal in Paris to become the most decorated U.S. female Olympian in history, was spotted excitedly jumping up and down and loudly cheering on Finke during his race.
Fans couldn’t get enough of her wild reaction.
Ledecky clinched gold in the women’s 800-meter freestyle on Saturday, joining Michael Phelps as the only swimmer to win the same event at four consecutive Games. Her time in Paris is now over, and Ledecky will take home a grand total of two gold medals (800M, 1500M freestyle), one silver medal (4x200M freestyle relay) and one bronze (400M freestyle).
Finke defended his Olympic title on Sunday and won the only individual gold medal for American male swimmers in Paris, who have otherwise been a disappointment this summer.