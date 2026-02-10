Legendary Olympic Cross-Country Skier Had Everyone in Awe By Sprinting Up a Hill
One of the best parts of every Winter Olympics is when an athlete in a sport that you probably only check out once every four years does something that leaves you in complete awe of their athletic ability.
That happened in the men's cross-country 10km + 10km skiathlon when Norway's Johannes Høsflot Klæbo went viral while winning the gold medal.
I know what you're thinking—cross-country skiing might not be the most exciting sport, so what could this Klæbo fella do to wow everyone on social media?
Well, he was seen basically sprinting up a hill at a speed that would pace him for a sub-six-minute mile if he was running.
Just look at this:
That right there is equal parts insane and exhausting. Klæbo made running up a hill while on skis look like a run through a flat local park.
On Tuesday, the 29-year-old Norwegian edged out Team USA's Ben Ogden by just under a second in the men's sprint to win his second gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games. The legendary cross-country skier now has seven gold medals in his Olympic career.
The internet was rightfully in awe of that video of Klæbo running up the hill.
