Men's USA Gymnastics Team Meeting Their Families After Winning Bronze Was Heartwarming
The USA men's gymnastics team, led by show-stealing pommel horse star Stephen Nedoroscik and horizontal bar standout Frederick Richard, on Monday ended a 16-year Olympics medal drought when they took home bronze in the artistic gymnastics men's team final at Bercy Arena.
While Monday's performance was filled with feel-good moments, meme-worthy photos and jaw-dropping routines, it's hard to top a moment that the USA men's gymnastics team produced after the competition.
The men's team met up with their families for the first time since their bronze medal-winning performance—and it was truly a heartwarming moment.
NBC Sports shared the moment in a video posted onto X, formerly Twitter.
Is somebody cutting onions?
In all seriousness, these are the kinds of moments that make the Olympics special. And, after a true team effort to take home the bronze, it's only right that these men get to share the achievement with their own individual teams who helped them get here.