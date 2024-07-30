SI

Men's USA Gymnastics Team Meeting Their Families After Winning Bronze Was Heartwarming

This was so wholesome.

Tim Capurso

Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; (From left to right) Stephen Nedoroscik, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, and Asher Hong hold their bronze medals after the men’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The USA men's gymnastics team, led by show-stealing pommel horse star Stephen Nedoroscik and horizontal bar standout Frederick Richard, on Monday ended a 16-year Olympics medal drought when they took home bronze in the artistic gymnastics men's team final at Bercy Arena.

While Monday's performance was filled with feel-good moments, meme-worthy photos and jaw-dropping routines, it's hard to top a moment that the USA men's gymnastics team produced after the competition.

The men's team met up with their families for the first time since their bronze medal-winning performance—and it was truly a heartwarming moment.

NBC Sports shared the moment in a video posted onto X, formerly Twitter.

Is somebody cutting onions?

In all seriousness, these are the kinds of moments that make the Olympics special. And, after a true team effort to take home the bronze, it's only right that these men get to share the achievement with their own individual teams who helped them get here.

