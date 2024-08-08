Michael Phelps Admits He's 'Disappointed' in U.S. Men's Swimming in Paris
Michael Phelps watched from the stands in Paris as the Team USA men's swimming team finished the 2024 Olympic Games with just one individual gold medal.
It was the worst performance in terms of individual gold medals for the American men's team since the 1956 Olympic team claimed one gold medal in Melbourne. So, what did Phelps think of the U.S.'s shortcomings?
"For me, as a whole, I was pretty disappointed to see the U.S. swimming results," Phelps told USA Today in an interview earlier this week. "... One of the things that I've always said the last few years is the rest of the world is catching up. I think a lot of the things that we've done as a country for so long, the other people are catching up. They're doing the same thing. Hopefully, we're able to make that transition leading into 2028."
Caeleb Dressel was expected to carry the load for Team USA after winning five gold medals in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but he didn't win an individual medal as expected in the 100-meter butterfly or the 50-meter freestyle.
Phelps, of course, is the most decorated Olympic athlete in history with 28 total medals and 23 golds over five appearances in the Games. He went on to praise Bobby Finke, who won gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle race by nearly four seconds, setting a new world record with a time of 14:30.67.
"Finke last night, swimming that was unbelievable. I have chills right now talking about it. That was one of the best swims in the entire Olympics. Being able to break that world record in the matter that he did it, just taking it out, challenging the other guys just to make a move, he was prepared. Hopefully the other athletes will be more prepared heading into '28."
The Team USA men's swimming squad will look to build momentum heading into the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.