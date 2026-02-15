Norwegian Cross-Country Skier Makes Winter Olympics History With Ninth Gold Medal
Winter Olympic history has been made on Sunday as Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo won his ninth gold medal in cross-country skiing. This is now the record for the most gold medals won by a single Winter Olympian. He previously was tied with fellow Norwegian’s Marit Bjoergen and Bjorn Daehlie (cross-country skiing) and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (biathlon).
Klæbo‘s record-breaking medal came during Sunday’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay as he won his fourth gold medal in Milan Cortina. His team finished with a time of one hour, four minutes and 24.5 seconds.
The 29-year-old was understandably excited to find out he sits on top of Winter Olympic history after this race.
“I like the sound of that! It's a pretty nice title,” Klæbo said, via ESPN. “But it’s special to do this together with this group. In Norway, winning the relay is what really matters—and today we all delivered.”
Watch the moment Klæbo made history. A goosebump-worthy moment for sure.
So far in the 2026 Winter Olympics, Klæbo has won gold in the individual 10-kilometer freestyle skiing, the 20-kilometer skiathlon, the sprint, and now the relay. In 2022, he won gold in the sprint and team sprint, while winning a bronze medal in the individual race and a silver in the relay. In 2018, he won gold in the sprint, team sprint and the relay.
Klæbo will compete in the team sprint on Wednesday, followed by the mass start on Saturday. We’ll see if he can continue adding to his record-breaking total.
