Olympic Athletes Who Shared Gold Reunited in Another Sportsmanship Moment at Paris Games
Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, the defending Olympic champions in the high jump, authored perhaps the most heartwarming moment of the Tokyo Olympics when they agreed to share the gold medal. On Wednesday, the pair created another touching moment during the men's high jump qualification round at the Stade de France.
As Barshim was preparing for his final jump of the qualification, the Qatar native pulled up with an apparent injury, hopping on one foot before falling to the ground in pain. The first person to check on Barshim? Tamberi.
Making the gesture even more sportsmanlike was the fact that Tamberi had failed his jump attempt just moments before.
But the Italian wasn't thinking about that. Tamberi rushed up to Barshim and helped him to stretch out his leg as a medical team member from Puerto Rico also approached the Qatari high jumper to assist in aid.
After the treatment, Barshim was ultimately able to complete another jump at a height of 2.27 meters, good enough to advance the Qatari to Saturday's final. Tamberi, who jumped at 2.24 meters, also qualified for the final just days after he was hospitalized with suspected kidney problems.
Gianmarco Tamberi, Mutaz Essa Barshim share gold medal in Tokyo
Three years ago, Tamberi and Barshim created one of the most heartwarming moments at the Tokyo Olympics after neither could outdo the other, leaving them tied at 2.37-meter jumps and prompting an official to call for a "jump-off" to determine who would take home gold.
But Barshim, in an honorable moment, asked the official, "Can we have two golds?"
"It's possible, yes," the official replied.
"History my friend, Olympic champions," Barshim said as he clasped hands with Tamberi.
Tamberi then leapt into Barshim's arms and shouted out in elation.
It's only fitting that the two would both come to symbolize the height of sportsmanship and friendship at the Paris Games.