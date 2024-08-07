Quincy Hall Authors Unbelievable Comeback to Win Gold in 400 Meters
Quincy Hall appeared to be languishing through most of the 400-meter sprint Wednesday night at the Stade de France, then he found another gear.
Hall authored one of the more remarkable comebacks of the 2024 Summer Olympics to take home gold in the 400 meters. He entered the final straightaway deep in the field, in a distant fourth place and somehow worked his way through the field to find victory.
The video has to be seen to be believed.
Just an incredible kick. It looked like Hall was running and everyone else was jogging.
At the 300-meter mark, it appeared Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith and Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards would battle it out for gold, but Zambia's Muzala Samukonga charged late. Then Hall found a gear no one else had.
The 26-year-old Kansas City native's time of 43.40 was a personal best, and he needed every milisecond. Hudson-Smith earned silver with a European-record time of 43.44, and Samukonga's bronze medal time of 43.74 was a national record, as was Richards's time (43.78).