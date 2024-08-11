Sabrina Ionescu Shared Sweet Moment With Bryant Family After Winning Gold Medal
Just a few moments after the final buzzer sounded at Bercy Arena on Sunday in the gold medal game and the United States secured a 67–66 win over France, Sabrina Ionescu walked right over to the courtside seats to greet a few special fans.
Ionescu leaned down to give a big hug and kiss to Bianka Bryant, the daughter of the late, great Kobe Bryant, before hugging the Los Angeles Lakers legend's wife Vanessa Bryant, who was holding her youngest daughter Capri.
The NBC broadcast captured the whole exchange for the basketball world to enjoy.
That's what the Olympics are all about.
Ionescu has been close to the Bryant family for years ever since Kobe and Gigi Bryant watched her play in collegiate game between her Oregon Ducks and USC in 2019. Ionescu worked out with the Bryants several times and remains in contact with the family after the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gigi in January 2020.
Ionescu didn't play much during the gold medal game but was efficient on the floor, tallying two rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes. She has won several international competitions in her playing career, including the 2022 World Cup in Australia, but the gold medal in Paris will go down as her first Olympic prize.