Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sticks Tongue Out After Stealing the Ball Against Spain

Canada and Spain faced off in group play of the men's Olympic basketball tournament on Friday. Canada took a 49-38 lead into halftime as they looked to improve to 3-0 in Group A while Spain tried to avoid their second loss of the Olympics.

Spain cut it to four late in the second quarter before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went on a 5-0 run to put Canada back in control. First he hit a three-pointer and then he stole the ball from Sergio Llull and threw down a fastbreak dunk.

On his way down the court SGA turned towards his bench and stuck out his tongue.

This led to an immediate timeout by Spain which gave the Canadian superstar another opportunity to stick out his tongue. This time it was as his teammates were walking past him, so it appears he may have actually been sticking out his tongue at someone sitting behind the Canadian bench.

Whoever it was directed at, SGA appears to be having fun out there.

