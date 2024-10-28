New Footage Shows Simone Biles Hilariously Not Loving Team USA’s Olympic Outfits
New episodes of Simone Biles Rising are out on Netflix and there's a funny moment in one that shows the legendary gymnast not loving the outfits that Team USA had to wear to the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.
Biles, who won three more gold medals in Paris, was filmed getting the fitted for the outfits with some gymnastics teammates. Ralph Lauren had the entire U.S. team wearing blue pinstriped button-down shirts with a jacket, jeans, and white shoes.
"You know when you put on an outfit and it’s really not it?," Biles said. "I’m trying to see the vision like I’m trying to see it through."
Biles made it known with her facial expressions that she didn't like it all.
Too funny.
