SI

New Footage Shows Simone Biles Hilariously Not Loving Team USA’s Olympic Outfits

Andy Nesbitt

Simone Biles was not a fan of these Olympic outfits.
Simone Biles was not a fan of these Olympic outfits. / @netflix

New episodes of Simone Biles Rising are out on Netflix and there's a funny moment in one that shows the legendary gymnast not loving the outfits that Team USA had to wear to the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Biles, who won three more gold medals in Paris, was filmed getting the fitted for the outfits with some gymnastics teammates. Ralph Lauren had the entire U.S. team wearing blue pinstriped button-down shirts with a jacket, jeans, and white shoes.

"You know when you put on an outfit and it’s really not it?," Biles said. "I’m trying to see the vision like I’m trying to see it through."

Biles made it known with her facial expressions that she didn't like it all.

Too funny.

More From Around the World of Sports

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Olympics