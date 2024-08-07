Team USA Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Tweets Hilarious Reaction to Winning Gold
Sarah Hildebrandt won a gold medal on Wednesday, then took to social media for an all-time reaction.
Hildebrandt beat Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 3-0 to win the 50-kilogram weight class in freestyle wrestling. The win gave Team USA its second wrestling gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics. After the victory, Hildebrandt jumped onto X (formerly Twitter) to express her excitement. She nailed it.
The 30-year-old tweeted, "Oh my gosh I just won the FREAKING OLYMPICS hahahahah DUUUUDE." That's a perfectly appropriate and relatable response to the moment.
We need more reactions like this from athletes when they hit the top of their respective fields. It's something they've worked their entire lives for, and they're allowed to be over-the-moon excited.
Hildebrandt cruised through the field en route to gold, winning her matches by a combined score of 25–10.
The Granger, Ind. native took home the bronze medal in the same event during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. At those games, she lost her semifinal match 10–7 to eventual silver medalist Sun Yanan of China, so this has to feel like a bit of redemption.