Charles Barkley reveals Bill Belichick text message after UNC's brutal loss
It's the old adage that you know who your true friends are when times are hard.
Well, Bill Belichick can count Charles Barkley amongst those that are truly in his inner circle.
After the North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach's embarrassing home opening loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, 48-14, the six-time Super Bowl winning New England Patriots icon was unanimously crushed, especially after an offseason mostly dominated by off-the-field headlines thanks to his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, even catching strays from TCU star Bud Clark after the game.
Count Sir Charles as someone who still has his back, as the NBA legend told Bill Simmons on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."
"This [holiday] weekend, I was saying to myself, oh s**t, I would hate to be Arch Manning and Bill Belichick this week."
After going on a diatribe about how "the losers on TV" and the public would decimate the 73-year-old three-time NFL Coach of the Year, whose legacy is definitely taking a hit, Barkley, 62, said he had texted Belichick on Monday.
"I said, 'Hey man,' because Bill and me are close," Barkley revealed. "I said, 'I just want you to know, I know it's a lot of people hoping you fail. But I always want you to know you're my guy, and I'm rooting for you. Have a great season.'"
It's a heartwarming moment that hopefully gave Belichick some solace as he had to do the postgame press conference in front of a sorority balloon-filled looking backdrop as Hudson awkwardly waited for him to be done.
In good times and in bad, that's what friends are for. Barkley might have to send a lot more words of encouragement if this keeps up.
