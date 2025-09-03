The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Charles Barkley reveals Bill Belichick text message after UNC's brutal loss

The NBA legend says he's good friends with Bill Belichick and shares what he told the North Carolina Tar Heels football coach.

Matthew Graham

Jan 21, 2023; Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance at Footprint Center.
Jan 21, 2023; Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley in attendance at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's the old adage that you know who your true friends are when times are hard.

Well, Bill Belichick can count Charles Barkley amongst those that are truly in his inner circle.

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson’s facial expressions during UNC loss say it all

Bill Belichick, Sonny Dykes
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes after the game at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After the North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach's embarrassing home opening loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, 48-14, the six-time Super Bowl winning New England Patriots icon was unanimously crushed, especially after an offseason mostly dominated by off-the-field headlines thanks to his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, even catching strays from TCU star Bud Clark after the game.

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes sparkly Tar Heels blue pants on UNC sideline

Jordon Hudson
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Count Sir Charles as someone who still has his back, as the NBA legend told Bill Simmons on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

"This [holiday] weekend, I was saying to myself, oh s**t, I would hate to be Arch Manning and Bill Belichick this week."

RELATED: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC debut

Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After going on a diatribe about how "the losers on TV" and the public would decimate the 73-year-old three-time NFL Coach of the Year, whose legacy is definitely taking a hit, Barkley, 62, said he had texted Belichick on Monday.

"I said, 'Hey man,' because Bill and me are close," Barkley revealed. "I said, 'I just want you to know, I know it's a lot of people hoping you fail. But I always want you to know you're my guy, and I'm rooting for you. Have a great season.'"

RELATED: Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday wears UNC colors in awkward timing

Bill Belichick
Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with granddaughter Blakely after beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

It's a heartwarming moment that hopefully gave Belichick some solace as he had to do the postgame press conference in front of a sorority balloon-filled looking backdrop as Hudson awkwardly waited for him to be done.

In good times and in bad, that's what friends are for. Barkley might have to send a lot more words of encouragement if this keeps up.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships