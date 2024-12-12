The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia has perfect smile in bestie birthday post

The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend is always so photogenic like her mom Vanessa.

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

Natalia Bryant’s best fit hits are all backed up with her amazing smile.

Natalia has smiled a lot lately, whether it’s on the USC campus for a modeling photoshoot, or with the family during a country Thanksgiving, or with mom while dressed like twins at a swanky Indian wedding, or for her sister Bianka’s big 8th birthday where Natalia shared the sweetest memories.

She’s also showed us more of her grown-up side with her naughty Halloween costume as a seductive ringmaster, and her sizzling fire-red low-cut dress out with friends.

Speaking of friends, Natalia wished one of hers a happy birthday and flashed yet another winning smile while wearing a black top and jeans.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

The 21-year-old Natalia is clearly enjoying her college years where she’s studying film and hopes to one day be a director.

When she’s not in school she also helps mom take care of sisters Bianka and Capri, 4.

Whatever she’s doing, she’s always doing it with a big smile.

