Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia has perfect smile in bestie birthday post
Natalia Bryant’s best fit hits are all backed up with her amazing smile.
The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant looks so much like mom Vanessa in photos — even if she towers over her.
Natalia has smiled a lot lately, whether it’s on the USC campus for a modeling photoshoot, or with the family during a country Thanksgiving, or with mom while dressed like twins at a swanky Indian wedding, or for her sister Bianka’s big 8th birthday where Natalia shared the sweetest memories.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns with USC sorority look
She’s also showed us more of her grown-up side with her naughty Halloween costume as a seductive ringmaster, and her sizzling fire-red low-cut dress out with friends.
Speaking of friends, Natalia wished one of hers a happy birthday and flashed yet another winning smile while wearing a black top and jeans.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia wows in shoestring tank top
The 21-year-old Natalia is clearly enjoying her college years where she’s studying film and hopes to one day be a director.
When she’s not in school she also helps mom take care of sisters Bianka and Capri, 4.
Whatever she’s doing, she’s always doing it with a big smile.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit