Livvy Dunne brags about her amazing 2024 with three words in epic LSU photo
It’s been an unforgettable year for Livvy Dunne.
The viral LSU gymnast turned 22 while wearing a sizzling nightie and received an elite birthday gift from her boyfriend Paul Skenes.
Speaking of Skenes, they had an amazing year together after starting to date in 2023. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace and her had epic date nights where Skenes gave her a piercing stare, and traveled on private jets to destinations like their Florida beach trip where Dunne crushed a bikini, and was with him when he won the National League Rookie of the Year award and upstaged his big moment with her fire-red dress.
Dunne was also the queen of the selfies in 2024 with her sizzling girl next door vibe bedroom pose, and her perfect six-pack abs slay, among many others.
She also graduated from LSU this year with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insane GPA, and of course crushed her white-hot minidress underneath her gown.
What meant a lot to her this year was when the Lady Tigers won the school’s first-ever gymnastics national championship. She took to Instagram to post a photo celebrating with her teammates and wrote a three-word message to end 2024.
Forget the fits and the NIL deals for Dunne — nothing can ever take away this moment for her. Of all that she did in 2024, she chose this photo to represent the year for good reason.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers will be back on the mat in 2025 on January 3 to defend their title and unveil their natty banner.
What will 2025 bring for Livvy Dunne? No doubt, it will be another epic year ahead.
