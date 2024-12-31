The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne brags about her amazing 2024 with three words in epic LSU photo

It’s been an quite a year for the viral Lady Tigers gymnast and influencer and she let the world know just how great it was.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne warms up against the Florida Gators before the meet at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.
Livvy Dunne warms up against the Florida Gators before the meet at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been an unforgettable year for Livvy Dunne.

The viral LSU gymnast turned 22 while wearing a sizzling nightie and received an elite birthday gift from her boyfriend Paul Skenes.

Speaking of Skenes, they had an amazing year together after starting to date in 2023. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace and her had epic date nights where Skenes gave her a piercing stare, and traveled on private jets to destinations like their Florida beach trip where Dunne crushed a bikini, and was with him when he won the National League Rookie of the Year award and upstaged his big moment with her fire-red dress.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU gymnastics flexibility in shimmering purple leotards

Dunne was also the queen of the selfies in 2024 with her sizzling girl next door vibe bedroom pose, and her perfect six-pack abs slay, among many others.

She also graduated from LSU this year with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insane GPA, and of course crushed her white-hot minidress underneath her gown.

What meant a lot to her this year was when the Lady Tigers won the school’s first-ever gymnastics national championship. She took to Instagram to post a photo celebrating with her teammates and wrote a three-word message to end 2024.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU Gymnastics team in ‘squad’ Christmas photo

Livvy Dunne and Lady Tigers
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Forget the fits and the NIL deals for Dunne — nothing can ever take away this moment for her. Of all that she did in 2024, she chose this photo to represent the year for good reason.

Dunne and the Lady Tigers will be back on the mat in 2025 on January 3 to defend their title and unveil their natty banner.

What will 2025 bring for Livvy Dunne? No doubt, it will be another epic year ahead.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral

Pickleball princess: Genie Bouchard flexes holiday glam in miniskirt, knee-high boots

How much?!: Steph Curry, Ayesha’s $50M Malibu mansion only has four bedrooms

VIPs only: Caitlin Clark, boyfriend awkwardly sit in empty arena for G-League game

Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News