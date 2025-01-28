Steelers QB Replaces Josh Allen in Pro Bowl
In what may possibly be his final act for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson is replacing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at the Pro Bowl Games, which will take place this weekend in Orlando, Fla.
It is Wilson's 10th Pro Bowl nod of his career and the first since his final season as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.
Allen opted out after the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Wilson will join Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots' Drake Maye, who replaced Baltimore Ravens signal caller Lamar Jackson, as the QBs on the conference's roster.
Isaac Seumalo, Cameron Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chris Boswell and Miles Killebrew will also be in attendance for the Steelers, while T.J. Watt was replaced by Baltimore's Kyle Van Noy.
Wilson threw for 2,468 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions over 11 regular season games. He was sidelined until Week 7 due to a calf injury, though returned with a bang as the Steelers went 6-1 in his first seven starts.
A five-game losing streak, including a Wild Card round loss to the Ravens, ended the team's campaign on a sour note, however. Now, Wilson is heading to free agency for a second-straight year.
The Steelers have kept the door open for his return, though with Justin Fields also set to reach the open market, all signs point towards the team having to choose to retain one over the other as the starter in 2025.
