Steelers Reveal Top QB Choice This Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have named finding a quarterback their second priority this offseason, following coaching changes that will come from across the staff. Once the staff is finalized, the team will dive into naming their quarterback room for 2025, and they have a preference on who and how it is shaped.
Speaking to the media, Steelers President Art Rooney II said his "preference" is to sign either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson to be the team's starting quarterback this offseason. Both started games for Pittsburgh last season, and are viewed as the top options this year.
The Steelers won't stop there, though. They'll also look through free agency and the NFL Draft to ensure they have the best set of QBs on the roster for 2025.
"I think they're both capable quarterbacks and my preference would be to sign one of them, so that'll be the priority and I think that will give us the best opportunity to move forward," Rooney said.
Rooney acknowledged it's a two-way street to sign either quarterback, and while the "door isn't closed," he doesn't imagine both quarterbacks will be back. The 10-year age gap between Wilson and Fields will also play a role in the team's decision as they want to lock down a QB for a longer-term situation instead of a one-year prove-it deal.
"I'd say it's probably unlikely. I believe both of them see themselves as starters and I don't think they want to share the same job again next year," Rooney said.
The organization's plan is to make sure the entire quarterback room fits together as well. Whether that's a veteran or a rookie, the plan to give the offense one style of QB in 2025, matching the starter.
Rooney believes that a same-style setup will help the offense and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith improve as they build the game plan.
"I think it's hard to manage a quarterback room with quarterbacks with such different styles. I think going into next year, I'd like to see us go in with a quarterback room that, whoever it is, you have two quarterbacks who can run the same system," Rooney sai. "I look forward to that being something that we can build on and that Arthur can build on in his second year here."
Change is coming, but the Steelers quarterback plan may not be too different from a year ago. From the early view of the team, it'll either be the return of Wilson or the beginning of Fields in a real run as QB1.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!