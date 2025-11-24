Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes share Hawaii unreal wedding shot for Pirates' Jared Jones
It was wedding bells for a Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and his beautiful bride.
Oh no, it wasn't for the NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and his famous influencer girlfriend Livvy Dunne, who was happily bragging about her man after winning the most prestigious award for a pitcher, but for his teammate Jared Jones and his longtime partner Rylie at a beautiful ceremony in the heaven on earth setting of Kauai, Hawaii.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for bf Paul Skenes' Cy Young Award celebration
Dunne, 23, who was showing off her LSU gymnastics moves in a bikini that went viral over the weekend, and Skenes, also 23, who looked like he was in the wedding party like his former NIL superstar girlfriend, shared an idyllic photo overlooking the Kauai cliffs as the happy couple, other than Jones and Rylie of course.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in gold sparkly birthday dress with bf Paul Skenes by her side
When is Skenes going to pop the big question to Dunne? The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has hinted in the past that she thinks it's about time, so maybe the most romantic setting possible gave the two-time All-MLB First Team selection some extra motivation to finally get down on one knee.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes baller new NYC apartment in shoestring tank-top selfie
Dunne and Skenes have settled into their post-LSU lives in NYC, Florida
While Dunne and Skenes have not tied the knot, they very much act like a married couple, getting settled buying homes together in New York City and Jupiter, Florida, near many PGA professionals, most famously Tiger Woods.
Heck, like any couple that has said "I do," they have struggled putting new furniture together for their new pads.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in LSU-colors fit back at college for Tigers’ win over Florida
Through it all, Skenes continues to make history after only his second season with the Pirates, as big-market teams' fan bases drool to land him in a blockbuster trade while he's happy being the most popular athlete in Pittsburgh, for now, which is saying something with the Steelers usually dominating headlines.
Dunne continues to be a money-making brand machine on social media.
Is their happily ever after around the corner? We shall see.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss