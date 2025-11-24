The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes share Hawaii unreal wedding shot for Pirates' Jared Jones

The happy couple showed off an iconic photo from their wedding date in Kauai.

Matthew Graham

May 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne makes her way to the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
It was wedding bells for a Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher and his beautiful bride.

Oh no, it wasn't for the NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and his famous influencer girlfriend Livvy Dunne, who was happily bragging about her man after winning the most prestigious award for a pitcher, but for his teammate Jared Jones and his longtime partner Rylie at a beautiful ceremony in the heaven on earth setting of Kauai, Hawaii.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne
Jul y 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.

Dunne, 23, who was showing off her LSU gymnastics moves in a bikini that went viral over the weekend, and Skenes, also 23, who looked like he was in the wedding party like his former NIL superstar girlfriend, shared an idyllic photo overlooking the Kauai cliffs as the happy couple, other than Jones and Rylie of course.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes share an amazing photo from his teammate Jared Jones' wedding.

When is Skenes going to pop the big question to Dunne? The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has hinted in the past that she thinks it's about time, so maybe the most romantic setting possible gave the two-time All-MLB First Team selection some extra motivation to finally get down on one knee.

Dunne and Skenes have settled into their post-LSU lives in NYC, Florida

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes
Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tiger alumni Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne watch action against the UCLA Bruins at Charles Schwab Field.

While Dunne and Skenes have not tied the knot, they very much act like a married couple, getting settled buying homes together in New York City and Jupiter, Florida, near many PGA professionals, most famously Tiger Woods.

Heck, like any couple that has said "I do," they have struggled putting new furniture together for their new pads.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Through it all, Skenes continues to make history after only his second season with the Pirates, as big-market teams' fan bases drool to land him in a blockbuster trade while he's happy being the most popular athlete in Pittsburgh, for now, which is saying something with the Steelers usually dominating headlines.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne continues to be a money-making brand machine on social media.

Is their happily ever after around the corner? We shall see.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

