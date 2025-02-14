Russell Wilson loves one 'sexy' Ciara feature after she had baby Amora
Russell Wilson and Ciara couldn’t be more in love. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback admitted he loves one big feature about his wife since she gave birth in December of 2023.
Ciara, 39, is still crushing her fire fits like a plain White T, and her Wilson cheerleader fit at the Pro Bowl, and her all-red leather fire look at the Madden Bowl, and her furry fit and boots at Super Bowl LIX, and finally her recent daring sheer dress in both the front and back.
RELATED: Ciara crushes stunning black miniskirt, boots fit partying with Russell Wilson
The singer talked about the secret to her marriage with Wilson when she co-hosted Today’s Jenna & Friends and got a surprise visit from him while live on the show. She also admitted she wants to “turn up the sexy” for him in an interview with Bustle.
In the same interview, Wilson talked about some TMI when it came to his wife of almost nine years.
“I’ve got to give myself some grace.” Her positivity is as relentless as a Theragun. “I also was kind of loving this fourth-baby version of me. My baby definitely put a little bit more on my hips and there is, as Russell says, ‘more to grab on,’” she says, grinning. “I want to lean up a little bit more, tone up more, and he’s like, ‘Don’t get crazy.”
RELATED: Ciara, La La Anthony have stunning fits together for girls night Super Bowl date
This is the same guy who joked about having baby No. 5 with her after seeing her “lioness” fit, and another fire look that made him comment, “See u in a lil bit.”
Wilson, 36, and Ciara married in 2016 and share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara has son Future Zahir, who she had with rapper Future, is 10, and Wilson has helped raise him as his own.
Ciara and Russ certainly aren’t holding back mich of anything when it comes to their relationship.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots