Justin Herbert's record day and other empty Chargers 'studs' from big loss to Colts
The statistics look gaudy. The uniforms appeared garish. But on a miserable Sunday at SoFi Stadium, they were both losers for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Falling in a 20-point halftime hole while wearing all-gold retro uniforms that were universally panned, the Chargers put up a valiant comeback in the second half but fell short to the Indianapolis Colts, 38-24.
On a day when coordinator Jesse Minter's entire defense was a dud, here are the Chargers' offensive "studs" that comes with a huge asterisk because - if we're being honest - the entire second half amounted to garbage time.
Justin Herbert
Yes, he threw for a career-high 420 yards with three second-half touchdowns. But his two first-half interceptions helped bury the Chargers in a 23-3 hole. The bulk of his numbers came in a loosey-goosey final two quarters when the Colts played prevent defense and L.A. went for it on every fourth down. Misleading, at best. He threw 55 passes.
Oronde Gadsden
The talented rookie finally had his breakout game. He caught seven passe for 164 yards and a touchdown, including a 54-yard catch-and-run. He is the fifth rookie tight end to record 150 receiving yards in a game.
Khalil Mack
Seems crazy to include any defensive player as a "stud" on a day when the Chargers surrendered 401 yards and five touchdowns on their home field. But just seeing Mack on the field just five weeks after his gruesome elbow injury was inspirational. Plus, he had the team's only sack of the game.
Keenan Allen
Again, most of his production was too little, too late, but the veteran receiver finished with a whopping 11 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.
