Charger Report

Justin Herbert's record day and other empty Chargers 'studs' from big loss to Colts

Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert threw for a career-high passing yards Sunday, but most of it came in garbage time of a blowout loss to the Colts.

Richie Whitt

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The statistics look gaudy. The uniforms appeared garish. But on a miserable Sunday at SoFi Stadium, they were both losers for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Falling in a 20-point halftime hole while wearing all-gold retro uniforms that were universally panned, the Chargers put up a valiant comeback in the second half but fell short to the Indianapolis Colts, 38-24.

MORE: Chargers getting destroyed on field by Colts and on social media by uniform haters

On a day when coordinator Jesse Minter's entire defense was a dud, here are the Chargers' offensive "studs" that comes with a huge asterisk because - if we're being honest - the entire second half amounted to garbage time.

Justin Herbert

Yes, he threw for a career-high 420 yards with three second-half touchdowns. But his two first-half interceptions helped bury the Chargers in a 23-3 hole. The bulk of his numbers came in a loosey-goosey final two quarters when the Colts played prevent defense and L.A. went for it on every fourth down. Misleading, at best. He threw 55 passes.

Oronde Gadsden

The talented rookie finally had his breakout game. He caught seven passe for 164 yards and a touchdown, including a 54-yard catch-and-run. He is the fifth rookie tight end to record 150 receiving yards in a game.

MORE: Chargers' fantasy football breakouts urged as must-add to lineups for Week 7

Khalil Mack

Seems crazy to include any defensive player as a "stud" on a day when the Chargers surrendered 401 yards and five touchdowns on their home field. But just seeing Mack on the field just five weeks after his gruesome elbow injury was inspirational. Plus, he had the team's only sack of the game.

Keenan Allen

Again, most of his production was too little, too late, but the veteran receiver finished with a whopping 11 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

﻿Chargers say goodbye to former popular UDFA while activating Mack, Perryman﻿

﻿Chargers latest injury news hints RB room takes yet another hit﻿

﻿Chargers wildly shoved aside for Chiefs in playoff projections﻿

﻿Chargers accused of 'hanging on by thread' in Week 7 power rankings﻿

﻿Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets more bad o-line news before Week 7﻿

﻿

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News