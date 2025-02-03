Charles Barkley Gives Brutally Honest Take About Mavericks Trading For Anthony Davis
Charles Barkley is an NBA Hall of Famer who successfully transitioned from a star player to a star commentator after his playing days.
He, like many others in the basketball world, was shocked by the blockbuster Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis trade.
"OKC, they're my favorite to win this thing, but man," said Barkley, "the Dallas Mavericks, they might have just became the 2nd best team in the Western Conference because the jury is still out, I think Denver needs to make a trade, because they need to get some bench help.
"The Rockets are so young, I'm not gonna take the Rockets beating the Mavs in a seven-game series. The Grizzlies, I like their team but man, Dallas, this gonna be a very fun team to watch."
The full trade with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers even included the Utah Jazz to make the money work.
L.A. received Luka Dončić, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber
Dallas received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers 2029 first-rounder
Utah received Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Los Angeles Clippers second-round pick, and the Mavericks 2025 Second-round pick.
Barkley certainly makes a bold statement, but the 26-24 Mavericks only sit at the No. 9 seed in a jam-packed Western Conference. They come off an injury-riddled pounding to the Cleveland Cavaliers 144-101 on Sunday.
Davis joins a Dallas core that includes Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson in the starting lineup. P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and now Christie, among others, join him on the roster.
Mavericks' general manager Nico Harrison spoke highly of how well the All-Star big man will fit with the team.
"He fits our timeframe," Harrison said. "If you pair him with Kyrie and the rest of the guys, he fits right along with our timeframe to win now and win in the future. And the future to me is three, four years from now. The future 10 years from now, I don't know. They'll probably bury me and [head coach Jason Kidd] by then. Or we'll bury ourselves."
In Dallas' effort to not get buried, Barkley seems to agree that the Mavs are built to be serious contenders now, as well as for years to come.
