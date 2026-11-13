Week 10 NFL DraftKings Lineup: Trevor Lawrence and 2 More Jaguars Spearhead This Lineup

Plenty of Fantasy playmakers are sidelined this week with the likes of Puka Nacua, Michael Wilson and Josh Jacobs out for this week.

DFS players will have to rumage through an assortment of value plays with some options appearing as catfishes this week. This lineup features value plays in favorable situations to outperform their salary with spend-ups who face easy matchups.

QB - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars ($6,600)

Lawrence is coming off an floor performance last week with a 13.6 Fantasy points display in the Jags' win against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jaguars QB couldn't have a better bounce-back spot against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans allow 19.4 FPPG to opposing quarterback, seventh-most in the NFL. The Titans allow 258.3 passing yards per game, second most in the league. The Titans' struggles against opposing QBs were exhibited their past two games as they allowed Deshaun Watson to throw for over 300 passing yards and Joe Burrow to accumulate 462 passing yards.

RIDICULOUS tight window throw here from Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/3eHN5FGfl5 — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) November 6, 2026

RB - James Cook, Buffalo Bills ($7,400)

Cook has been a consistent Fantasy-points machine this season as seen in his 18.5 PPR average, fifth-most among running backs. Cook is slated to add on to his season totals against an AFC East rival, who struggled against another star running back last week.

The New York Jets allowed Kenneth Walker III to rush for over 100 yards and score three touchdowns last week en route to 34.1 Fantasy points. Cook will have the rushing attempts and goal-line work to match Walker's output against the Jets.

RB - Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams ($7,100)

Nacua and Davante Adams are out this week, leaving a glaring need in the Rams offense. While many DFS players may turn to Rams value plays at receiver and tight end this week, Williams will be the focus of this lineup.

In the two games Nacua missed this season, Williams showed he was capable of shouldering the load. Williams finished with15.7 and 21.8 PPR points in the two games Nacua missed this season. The Rams running back saw a significant jump in his receiving work with the All-Pro receiver out as Williams tallied 8 receptions for 82 receiving yards and a receiving touchdowns in weeks 2 and 3.

Kyren Williams vs. Eagles:



26 touches (10 receptions)

146 scrimmage yards

2 TDspic.twitter.com/jZIa615jU1 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 4, 2026

WR - Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints ($7,000)

Olave is a targets machine and his role in the Saints offense earns the receiver a spot in this lineup. Olave is ninth in the NFL with 83 targets, but target share is what really stands out.

Olave hauls in 28.1% of Saints targets this season, which fourth most among players on this slate. Even with Jordyn Tyson back, Olave saw a 38% target share last week

WR - Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars ($6,200)

Washington will be one part of the stack with Lawrence. Washington proved to be Lawrence's favorite target this year as the Jags receiver leads the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

PARKER WASHINGTON TO THE CRIB.



JAXvsBAL on Prime

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/M79mYxS3b2 — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2026

WR - Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans ($4,500)

Robinson will step in as Titans WR 1 for the second consecutive game with Carnell Tate out. In his first game as Titans WR 1, Robinson finished with 15.7 PPR points. In a situation where the Titans will more than likely be trailing the Jaguars, Robinson will see an uptick in targets.

TE -Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars ($4,100)

Strange is the second piece of the Jaguars stack alongside Lawrence and Washington. Strange leads the Jaguars in receptions, which gives the tight end the path to outperform his salary in DraftKings' PPR format.

46 yards AND a stiff arm from Brenton Strange 💪



INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KkpCGQLR0X — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

FLEX - Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts ($4,400)

The Colts had a fire sale of their wide receiver room with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen traded this week. While DFS players may turn to the minimum-prices receivers, this lineup will turn to Warren, who should see a steady amount of targets.

Warren is third on the Colts with 53 targets, just behind Downs and Allen. With the duo out of Indianapolis, Warren will see a spike in his targets.

D/ST - Miami Dolphins ($2,600)

The Dolphins are a salary play worth the shot given their performance last week against the Detroit Lions. The AFC East outfit face a weaker Colts offense with no real threat at receiver and with a bad habit of turning the ball over.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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