Carolina Panthers Mock Draft & Team Needs
The Carolina Panthers enter the 2025 NFL Draft looking to rebound from a disappointing 5-12 campaign that exposed critical deficiencies on both sides of the ball. While quarterback Bryce Young showed flashes of development down the stretch, glaring holes at wide receiver and throughout the defense leave Carolina with no shortage of priorities heading into a pivotal offseason.
Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers finished 5-12 in 2024 and will have the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This offense was stuck in the mud for most of the 2024 season, finishing with the fourth-fewest yards per game (298.0) and ranking third-worst in passing yards per contest (187.5). Their ground game was serviceable, hovering around league average at 110.5 rushing yards per game, but it wasn’t nearly enough to offset the struggles through the air.
Defensively, they were a disaster—dead last in total yards allowed (404.5 per game) and consistently outmatched. The secondary gave up the 10th-most passing yards (224.7 per game), and the run defense was downright abysmal, surrendering a league-high 179.8 rushing yards per outing—nearly 40 more per game than the next-worst unit in New Orleans.
Starting Offense:
QB Bryce Young
RB Chuba Hubbard
WR Xavier Legette
WR Adam Thielen
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
Carolina has a ton of holes on the roster heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. While Bryce Young initially seemed like he could be a complete bust, he showed some signs of progression late in the 2024 season. That being said, he needs more talent around him. The trio of wideouts in Legette, Thielen, and Jalen Coker are probably the worst pass-catching group in the division.
However, Hubbard proved that he can be a true workhorse in the backfield. Despite missing two games, Hubbard still finished as the RB15 in PPR leagues after averaging 16.1 fantasy points per game. And although Sanders only hauled in 33 receptions for 342 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season, the Panthers seem to like what he brings to the tight end position. After investing a fourth-round pick in the 22-year-old out of Texas, he could be in line for more reps and progression in 2025.
Carolina’s offense may not scream fantasy fireworks but the defense has far more holes than the offense. If they want to get back into contention for an NFC South title, they will need to add talent to all three levels of the defense and give their franchise quarterback another weapon to add to his arsenal.
Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 8th
Round 2: 57th
Round 3: 74th
Round 4: 111th, 114th
Round 5: 140th, 146th, 163rd
Round 7: 230th
With the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Panthers could go several different directions. Tetairoa McMillan will likely still be on the board and while he fills a massive hole in the wide receiver room, I expect Carolina to address the defense that ranked dead-last in the NFL last season. In my latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Panthers snag Georgia's Jalon Walker, who can line up as an edge pass rusher or a linebacker.
Carolina finds itself with no shortage of viable options at this stage of the draft, and addressing either side of the ball would be a justifiable course of action. While surrounding Bryce Young with additional offensive firepower remains a clear priority, the Panthers' defensive unit also underwhelmed throughout the 2024 campaign. Georgia's Jalon Walker offers the kind of versatility and explosiveness that could instantly elevate the second level of the defense—capable of contributing both as an off-ball linebacker and a situational pass rusher. With the void left by Brian Burns still unfilled following his trade to the Giants, Walker represents a logical and high-upside selection.
With Walker locked in, the Panthers will still have a ton of work to do and adding another top-caliber defender and a wide receiver will be at the top of their wish list. With the No. 57 pick, Carolina would benefit from adding the services of WR Elic Ayomanor out of Stanford. Although Ayomanor's collegiate production may not reflect his full potential—largely a result of schematic constraints—his dynamic vertical separation skills and imposing physicality in contested situations, particularly in the red zone, position him as a likely go-to option for Young in the professional ranks. With Thielen aging and no longer in his prime, Ayomanor brings a much-needed explosiveness to Carolina’s offense.
In the third round, I expect the Panthers to pivot back to the defense and LSU’s Bradyn Swinson could be just what the doctor ordered. Given that Jalon Walker could line up in the middle in certain situations, Swinson adds more pass-rushing depth to a team that needs to get after the quarterback. Swinson has a slight frame but he’s one of the fastest defensive ends in this year’s draft class and is worthy of a third-round selection.
