Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft & Team Needs
The Colts enter the 2025 NFL Draft still searching for clarity at quarterback, banking on Anthony Richardson's upside while hedging with the addition of Daniel Jones. With glaring defensive issues and a few offensive holes to plug, Indianapolis is positioned to address multiple needs with its six selections.
Indianapolis Colts
The debate for the Colts’ coaching staff this year is whether Anthony Richardson can be a winning quarterback in the NFL and stay healthy for a full season. Daniel Jones's signing provides insurance and gives Indianapolis a second quarterback with a running profile.
Shane Steichen has a 17-17 record after two seasons with Indy, and he has hitched his pony to Richardson by drafting him in 2024 with the fourth round overall selection.
The Colts’ offensive line allowed 32 sacks on 513 pass attempts last year. Their quarterbacks had 20 touchdowns but 19 interceptions. They finished eighth in rushing yards (2,331) with 20 scores on the ground.
Starting Offense:
QB Anthony Richardson
RB Jonathan Taylor
WR Michael Pittman
WR Josh Downs
TE Will Mallory
Indianapolis has four viable wide receivers with a top-tier running back. They could use an upgrade with a pass-catching tight end. Their offensive line needs a right guard and potentially another option at center.
On defense, the Colts ranked in the bottom 25% in points (415 – 28th and 427 – 25th) and yards allowed over the past two seasons. They had 36 sacks in 2024, and quarterbacks completed 69.4% of their passes, with 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Offenses had 531 rushing attempts (the second-most). Ball carries gained 4.2 yards per rush, with 2,241 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Indy's defensive line is a blend of youth and veterans, but it could use a defensive tackle with pass-rushing talent. They must also draft a strong sideline linebacker.
Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 14th
Round 2: 45th
Round 3: 80th
Round 4: 117th
Round 5: 151st
Round 6: 189th
Round 7: 232nd
Jihaad Campbell is the second-ranked linebacker in this year’s draft class and fits one of the Colts' needs. He’ll upgrade this run defense while needing to learn to mold his pass-rushing talent into a 4-3 system.
In the second round, Indianapolis should be looking at DT T.J. Sanders. He projects better as a hold-your-ground run stopper than a disrupter in the pass rush.
