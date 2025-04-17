New York Giants Mock Draft & Team Needs
The New York Giants enter the 2025 NFL Draft coming off a 3-14 season that exposed glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball and left the franchise in desperate need of a long-term plan. With multiple holes across the roster—but also a few promising young pieces in place—Big Blue must prioritize value and future upside as they look to rebuild through this year’s draft.
The New York Giants limped to a 3-14 finish in 2024, landing at the bottom of the NFC East and missing out on the No. 1 overall pick after a meaningless late-season victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Offensively, they were among the league’s worst—ranking third-to-last in total yards per game (294.8), fifth-worst in passing (189.9) despite the addition of rookie standout Malik Nabers, and in the bottom third in rushing (104.9).
Only the Browns scored fewer points per game (16.1), and while the Giants' pass defense looked decent on paper (eighth-fewest yards allowed), that was largely a product of game script, as opponents rarely needed to throw after building early leads. In reality, their defense was overmatched—ranking ninth-worst in total yards allowed (346.8) and getting shredded on the ground for 136.2 rushing yards per game, the sixth-most in the league.
Starting Offense:
QB Russell Wilson
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.
WR Malik Nabers
WR Darius Slayton
TE Theo Johnson
After signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson this offseason, the G-Men still need a longterm solution at the quarterback position but the recent additions afford them more time to find the answer. Fortunately, they hit on two skill-position players in last year’s draft with Malik Nabers and Tyron Tracy. They will be the focal points of this offense for years to come, with Nabers potentially reaching top-five status at the wide receiver position with better quarterback play.
However, outside of Nabers, the Giants are sorely lacking pass-catching talent on this roster. Darius Slayton is an average receiver at best, Wandale Robinson is decent in the slot and in situational roles but isn’t a true WR2, and Jalin Hyatt has yet to reach his potential and may never live up to the hype. That being said, Big Blue seems to like Theo Johnson, who they selected with a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In 12 games, he tallied 29 receptions, 331 yards, and one trip to the end zone. He should see an uptick in production after a year of experience in the NFL.
With Wilson under center, the Giants’ offense doesn’t have a ton of fantasy football value as it did with the gunslinging Winston. And although Big Blue would benefit from a franchise signal-caller in the first round, I don’t anticipate them selecting one with the No. 3 pick. With so many holes to fill at so many positions such as the offensive line, wide receiver, quarterback, and all three levels of the defense, the G-Men would best be served by simply taking the best player available rather than reaching for a positional need.
New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 3rd
Round 2: 34th
Round 3: 65th, 99th
Round 4: 105th
Round 5: 154th
Round 7: 219th, 246th
Unless the G-Men somehow are able to acquire the No. 1 pick from the Tennessee Titans, I don’t expect them to target a quarterback in the first round. In my latest NFL Mock Draft, Big Blue snags Penn State’s Abdul Carter.
The Giants would undoubtedly jump at the chance to draft either Ward or Hunter should one unexpectedly slip to No. 3 overall. However, in the far more probable scenario where both are off the board within the first two picks, New York is expected to pivot and select the best talent available.
Despite already featuring a high-octane edge-rushing tandem in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the raw potential and game-wrecking ceiling of Carter make him an impossible prospect to pass up—even if he doesn't fill an immediate positional void. The Giants’ most triumphant eras, including their two most recent Super Bowl runs, were built upon dominant defensive line play. Carter could emerge as the foundational piece capable of revitalizing Big Blue’s identity and propelling the franchise back into contention in 2025 and beyond.
With Carter in the mix, the Giants could double up on the defensive side of the football but with the No. 34 pick, I could see them slightly reaching for Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, giving them a quarterback who could learn from Wilson and Winston before taking the reins in 2026 and beyond. Milroe could be an ideal long-term project for the Giants. With elite athleticism, a strong arm, and dynamic playmaking ability, he offers significant upside if given time to refine his accuracy and decision-making. He would benefit from a developmental year under Brian Daboll’s guidance—an environment that could accelerate his transition to the pro level.
In the third round, I’d like to see the G-Men pivot back to the defense and add another run-stuffer to pair with All-Pro Dexter Lawrence. With the No. 65 pick, Toledo’s Darius Alexander could be the perfect fit if he’s still on the board. The Giants would have an extremely talented defensive line if they follow this game plan, which will hopefully help them get back to their Super Bowl winning days. However, they will need to add a few offensive playmakers and guys in the secondary to fill the many glaring holes on the roster.
