Photos: Sports Legends Who Served in the Military
Today is Veterans Day, a time to honor the sacrifices of those people who have served in the armed forces—a group that includes several athletes. Some, such as Roberto Clemente, served in peace time. Others saw action: Roger Staubach, a Naval Academy graduate who could have requested an assignment Stateside, instead volunteered for a tour in South Vietnam. Yogi Berra was part of the Normandy invading force on D Day. Ted Williams was an aviator in World War II and the Korean War. All of them deserve to be remembered on this special day.
Roger Staubach, United States Navy in Vietnam War
Jackie Robinson, United States Army in World War II
Roberto Clemente, United States Marine Corps Reserves
Yogi Berra, United States Navy in World War II
Arnold Palmer, United States Coast Guard
Rocky Marciano, United States Army in World War II
Ted Williams, United States Navy Reserve in World War II and United States Marine Corps in Korean War
Leon Spinks, United States Marine Corps
Pee Wee Reese, United States Navy in World War II
Tom Seaver, United States Marine Corps Reserves
Lee Trevino, United States Marine Corps
Steven Holcomb, Army National Guard
Warren Spahn, United States Army in World War II
Nolan Ryan, United States Army Reserves
Dusty Baker, United States Marine Corps Reserves