Photos: Sports Legends Who Served in the Military

Today is Veterans Day, a time to honor the sacrifices of those people who have served in the armed forces—a group that includes several athletes. Some, such as Roberto Clemente, served in peace time. Others saw action: Roger Staubach, a Naval Academy graduate who could have requested an assignment Stateside, instead volunteered for a tour in South Vietnam. Yogi Berra was part of the Normandy invading force on D Day. Ted Williams was an aviator in World War II and the Korean War. All of them deserve to be remembered on this special day.

Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated Roger Staubach, United States Navy in Vietnam War Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson, United States Army in World War II Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated Roberto Clemente, United States Marine Corps Reserves Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated Yogi Berra, United States Navy in World War II Neil Leifer/Sport Illustrated Arnold Palmer, United States Coast Guard Mark Kauffman/Sports Illustrated Rocky Marciano, United States Army in World War II Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Ted Williams, United States Navy Reserve in World War II and United States Marine Corps in Korean War James Drake/Sports Illustrated Leon Spinks, United States Marine Corps Mark Kauffman/Sports Illustrated Pee Wee Reese, United States Navy in World War II Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated Tom Seaver, United States Marine Corps Reserves Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated Lee Trevino, United States Marine Corps Bob Martin/Sports Illustrated Steven Holcomb, Army National Guard Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated Warren Spahn, United States Army in World War II Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated Nolan Ryan, United States Army Reserves Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated Dusty Baker, United States Marine Corps Reserves