November 11, 2021
Photos: Sports Legends Who Served in the Military

Today is Veterans Day, a time to honor the sacrifices of those people who have served in the armed forces—a group that includes several athletes. Some, such as Roberto Clemente, served in peace time. Others saw action: Roger Staubach, a Naval Academy graduate who could have requested an assignment Stateside, instead volunteered for a tour in South Vietnam. Yogi Berra was part of the Normandy invading force on D Day. Ted Williams was an aviator in World War II and the Korean War. All of them deserve to be remembered on this special day.

Roger Staubach, United States Navy in Vietnam War

Roger Staubach, United States Navy in Vietnam War 

Veterans_Gallery_002

Jackie Robinson, United States Army in World War II 

Veterans_Gallery_004

Roberto Clemente, United States Marine Corps Reserves 

Veterans_Gallery_005

Yogi Berra, United States Navy in World War II

1025 copy

Arnold Palmer, United States Coast Guard

Veterans_Gallery_006

Rocky Marciano, United States Army in World War II 

Veterans_Gallery_007

Ted Williams, United States Navy Reserve in World War II and United States Marine Corps in Korean War 

Veterans_Gallery_008

Leon Spinks, United States Marine Corps 

Veterans_Gallery_009

Pee Wee Reese, United States Navy in World War II

Veterans_Gallery_010

Tom Seaver, United States Marine Corps Reserves 

Veterans_Gallery_011

Lee Trevino, United States Marine Corps 

Veterans_Gallery_012

Steven Holcomb, Army National Guard 

Veterans_Gallery_013

Warren Spahn, United States Army in World War II

Veterans_Gallery_014

Nolan Ryan, United States Army Reserves 

001298563

Dusty Baker, United States Marine Corps Reserves

