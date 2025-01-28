Pistons Now Favored to Make Playoffs in Latest Odds Following Positive Jaden Ivey Injury Update
The Detroit Pistons have arguably been the best story in the NBA this season.
Just one season after winning 14 of 82 games, the Pistons are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, holding the No. 8 seed with a 23-23 record through 46 games.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Pistons may not be looking to make a move, as they received a positive update on guard Jaden Ivey.
Ivey, who suffered a broken fibula on Jan. 1, could end up returning this season, and oddsmakers appear to have factored that into their playoff odds this season.
First, let’s take a look at the latest update for Ivey’s injury recovery.
When Is Jaden Ivey Coming Back?
Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff shared a few weeks ago that the team is “hopeful” that Ivey will be able to return in the 2024-25 season.
“I’m not a doctor, but when you initially saw it, you just didn’t know what it could be,” Bickerstaff said. “You try to hold off judgment until you get some actual evidence of what it is. We’re hopeful that he is able to return this season again. It’s whatever the bone takes its time to heal and for everybody that can be a different thing. We’re hopeful that he’ll be back this season for sure.”
Originally, it appeared that Ivey would be done for the season, but now the former lottery pick could be back to help the Pistons make a playoff run.
This season, Ivey is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. It’s been by far Ivey’s best season in the NBA, so adding him back to the rotation would undoubtedly raise the Pistons’ ceiling.
Even though Detroit is in the play-in tournament mix in the East, Ivey’s potential return to the lineup appears to be a selling point to Vegas in the latest odds.
Pistons Favored to Make Playoffs in Latest Odds
Pistons Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -145 (implied probability of 59.18 percent)
- To Miss the Playoffs: +120 (implied probability of 45.45 percent)
Based on these odds, the Pistons are expected to make the playoffs in the East. Of the other teams in the play-in tournament mix (Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Chicago and Philadelphia), only the Heat and Magic are favored to make the playoffs (Miami currently holds the No. 6 seed and isn’t in the play-in tournament field).
Ivey’s return would undoubtedly help Detroit in this market, but the Pistons (19th in net rating) have been solid without him in January, ranking 14th in net rating over their last 15 games.
While a lot can change in this market, finishing with a top-eight seed would give the Pistons two chances to win one play-in game to make the playoffs. With Cade Cunningham playing at an All-Star level right now, Detroit certainly has the pieces in place to make the leap from last in the conference to a playoff team this season.
