Neymar has helped Brazil draw even closer to an automatic berth for the 2018 World Cup with a remarkable goal in a 3–0 win over Paraguay on Tuesday night.

Neymar had missed a penalty kick earlier in the second half, but minutes later he scored his 52nd international goal, tallying in the 64th minute with a run that started in Brazil's own half. It came with him wearing the captain's band for the first time since March 2016. Neymar's goal followed Philippe Coutinho's fantastic effort in the first half and came before Marcelo's classy finish put the game on ice.

WHAT A GOLAZOOOO FROM NEYMAR 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/q32Ie7KXto — Brazil Edition Vids (@BE_Videos) March 29, 2017

The win is Braizl's eighth straight in World Cup qualifying under new manager Tite and guarantees Brazil a spot at the very least in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying playoff vs. Oceania with four games remaining, as it is 13 points clear of sixth place with four games to go. An automatic berth in Russia 2018 is all but secure for the Seleção, who resume World Cup qualifying August 30 against Ecuador.